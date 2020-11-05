David Power ensures Tipperary footballers full switched on for Limerick test

The winter conditions may militate against playing expansive football but David Power is well aware a free-flowing style is what his Tipperary panel want.

Liam Kearns never lost sight of that during his tenure and it’s a philosophy his successor Power also promotes.

“We like playing a good brand of football in Tipperary. If I came in and said ‘We’re playing two or three sweepers behind the ball’ you’re going to lose the players straight away because they want to play fast, attractive football.”

Tactics haven’t been as much a priority since Tipperary returning to training in September, Power says.

“Since coming back from Covid, we made it as simple as possible in our sessions. We’ve played a lot of internal matches and our focus was to get as much football into these lads as possible.

"The vast majority came back in great shape so it was about getting football into them. You can’t go overboard with tactics with the short time that we have. We try to keep it as simple as possible. Yes, looking at the opposition, getting our match-ups right, getting our tactics right is important but it comes back to ourselves and the way we’re going to perform.

“That was our focus against Clare. We had our homework done on them but if you don’t perform you’re not going to win.

"We haven’t done any group video analysis sessions because it’s just not practical so we’re sending off individual stuff.

You’re spending a lot more time on things outside of training nights because you’re contacting players, going through different things and showing them videos.

Power has been enthused by the quality of training in recent weeks and it has manifested itself in them winning three weekends on the bounce.

“Since we came back, we’ve been training and playing a lot better. The confidence was growing and that’s why the Offaly game was important because things had been going well and that had to be seen on the field that day.

"Winning the next game (against Leitrim) then gave us great momentum going into the Clare match so it was all linked. Ultimately, the way the results fell we could have lost by five points and stayed up but it was about winning for ourselves and keeping things going into the Clare game.”

Tipperary lost to Limerick by seven points in last year’s Munster quarter-final in Thurles but Power won’t hear anything about Saturday’s semi-final being a revenge mission.

It’s not about revenge. It’s about us performing.

"Tipp didn’t show up last year and Limerick played really well. I was at the game and Limerick deserved to win. Now it’s about us getting a performance.

"Limerick have had a super year, winning the McGrath Cup, earning promotion to Division 3 and Billy Lee is doing a great job so we won’t be underestimating them whatsoever. We’ll be doing the same homework as we did for the Clare game but our focus is on us.

"It’s not about the conditions, the referee, Limerick - it’s about us bringing something to the table.”