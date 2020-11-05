Mid-July All-Ireland finals and the other GAA fixture review task force recommendations 

Inter-county activity concluding by mid-July is the price to be paid for a club season free of interruption and interference.

That is the final analysis of the GAA’s fixtures calendar review task force, the updated report of the 11-person group recommending a split season model and the playing of the All-Ireland senior finals no later than mid-July.

The task force’s initial report, published in November of last year, did not find favour with the split season model. This 2019 report said any move towards a split season would require playing the All-Ireland finals by mid-July, and “in a promotional context, this would not be in the best interests of the Association”.

The committee’s preference, at the time, was for a ‘spring window’ model whereby a period of exclusive club activity would take place between the end of the Allianz League and the commencement of the All-Ireland championship.

But in yesterday’s updated report, which recognises the “overwhelmingly positive feedback” received from players and members towards the split season model currently being employed as a result of Covid disruptions to the 2020 calendar, it is recommended a motion be brought to next February’s Congress that the All-Ireland senior finals be completed no later than week 29 (mid-July) of the calendar year from 2022 onward.

The split season calendar drawn up by the task force provides for 13 weekends of exclusive club action from the fourth weekend of July onward. Under this draft calendar, the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals would be played on the third weekend of June, with the football semis taking place on the first weekend of July.

“It doesn't improve the number of weekends for clubs, but it does arguably improve the quality of that time because it eliminates crossover between club and inter-county season,” said task force secretary and the GAA’s director of player, club and games administration Feargal McGill.

GAA president John Horan said one of the “most positive” developments of this Covid-19 interrupted year was “the decoupling” of the club and inter-county season.

“In light of that happening, I went back to the committee and asked them to specifically review the whole context of the split season,” Horan revealed.

The forced changes to the 2020 calendar and having to move away from the traditional summer championship changed the task force’s view on proposing mid-July All-Ireland finals, according to McGill.

“If none of us had lived through what we’ve just lived through, imagine going to Congress and saying we want to bring them forward by another four weeks [to mid-July]. Given the difficulties we had with two weeks [from September to August] and the long process involved in that, there was a feeling people just weren’t ready for it when we were writing the original report.”

GAA top-brass will now commence a virtual roadshow to win support for the split season approach.

“From a promotional context, very simply, you leave half the year or you certainly leave five months of the year without any inter-county competition. Much of what is in this report is about choices. So you can have All-Ireland finals in September, if you want, but there are certain things you can't then have. If you want no interference to club fixtures from the inter-county game then this is your way to do it,” McGill continued.

The task force is also recommending the abolition of pre-season provincial competitions and a new January 1 start date for collective inter-county training so as to allow for a “proper closed season”. This is a significant U-turn from the initial report which voiced support for the retention of pre-season competitions and the prohibition of inter-county training before December 1 of the previous year.

“We just feel we are reaching a point within the association that we have to have a proper meaningful closed period for the inter-county game,” McGill remarked.

Yesterday’s updated report includes tweaks to two of the four proposals to reform the All-Ireland SFC. Feedback received by the task force indicated support for the retention of the provincial championships.

With regard to the four provinces of eight proposal, it is suggested the bottom three seeded teams in Leinster and bottom seeded team in Ulster move to Connacht/Munster. Seedings would be based on Allianz League positions. A second option to decide what four counties head to Connacht and Munster is preliminary round games in Ulster and Leinster.

In the separate proposal where the League and provincial championships swap places in the calendar, the task force is advocating the top four in Division 1 and top two in Division 2 advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. The remaining two quarter-final berths would be fought out by the Division 3 and 4 winners, the fifth-placed team in Division 1 and third placed team in Division 2.

The two remaining football championship proposals include retaining the status quo (provincial championships, qualifiers and round-robin quarter-finals) and the pre-Super 8s model of provincial championships followed by knockout qualifiers.

Updated task force recommendations

Under the four-provinces-of-eight All-Ireland SFC proposal, New York would not partake in the Connacht SFC, but would play in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

A group separate to the task force be asked to examine whether the U20 age grade at inter-county level is persisted with or should it be lowered to U19.

Provincial Junior Football Championships be discontinued. A new All-Ireland JFC to be played annually. The semi-finals will consist of the British junior champions and runners-up, Kilkenny and New York (US-born players only).

Club fixture programme to be submitted by County Boards to relevant Provincial Council by the end of January.

All-Ireland post-primary schools finals to be completed no later than the weekend immediately after St Patrick’s Day.

Post-primary C and D competitions will continue to be played to All-Ireland final stage.