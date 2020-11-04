Play All-Ireland hurling and football finals by mid-July, GAA task force recommends

The final and updated report of the GAA’s fixtures calendar review task force has recommended that from 2022 onward, the All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals be played no later than mid-July.

The playing of the All-Ireland finals one month earlier than is currently the case is a central tenet of the split-season model the task force is now in favour of adopting.

The initial report of the 11-person group, published in November of last year, did not find favour with the split-season model, the report highlighting a number of “obvious challenges presented by this approach”.

The 2019 report said that any move towards a split-season model would require playing the All-Ireland finals by mid-July, at the latest, and “in a promotional context, this would not be in the best interests of the Association”.

But in today’s updated report, which recognises the “positive feedback” received from players and members towards the split-season model currently in effect as a result of Covid disruptions to the original 2020 calendar, it is recommended a motion be brought to next February’s Congress that the All-Ireland senior finals be completed no later than week 29 (mid-July) of the calendar year from 2022 onward.

The task force is also recommending a “proper closed season” which would prohibit collective inter-county training before January 1 and that the first inter-county competition of the new season would be the Allianz League, meaning an end to the pre-season provincial competitions.

Today's updated report has also tweaked the task force’s initial proposals to reform the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Kerry's David Clifford in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during last September's drawn All-Ireland SFC final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Last year’s report suggested a Football Championship comprising four provinces of eight teams, but the question of how to “re-balance” the provinces was left open.

The task force has presented two options to arrive at four provinces of eight.

Option 1: The bottom three seeded teams in Leinster and bottom seeded team from Ulster would move to Connacht/Munster. Seedings would be based on Allianz League position.

Option 2: A preliminary round is introduced in the Leinster and Ulster Championships, whereby the bottom six teams in Leinster and the bottom two teams in Ulster, as per Allianz League positions, play against each other. The winners of the three Leinster games would remain in the province, with the three losers moving to Munster (two teams) and Connacht (one team). The loser of the Ulster preliminary round clash would head to Connacht.

Under this four provinces of eight proposal, New York would participate in the second-tier Tailteann Cup. That had not been the case in the original proposal.

In the separate Football Championship proposal where the League and provincial championships swap places in the calendar, the task force has decided that the fifth-placed team in Division 1, rather than the fourth-placed team in Division 2 as originally suggested, would qualify for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

This proposal advocates that the top four in Division 1 and top two in Division 2 progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with the Division 3 winners, the Div 4 winners, the fifth-placed team in Division 1, and third-placed team in Division 2 contesting two preliminary quarter-finals to fill the last two quarter-final berths.

The two other Football Championship proposals on the table include retaining the status quo (provincial championships, qualifiers, and round-robin quarter-finals), and the 2017 model of provincial championships followed by knockout qualifiers.

The GAA will now embark on a virtual roadshow to consult and educate the various GAA units on the items contained within the report.

Elsewhere in the report, the task force has recommended a separate group be assigned to examine the question of whether the U20 inter-county grade is persisted with or if the age limit should be lowered and an U19 competition replace the existing U20 championship.

The task force is of the “very strong view” that there should only be one further inter-county grade between U17 and senior level.

“This raises the question of whether the next grade up from U17 at inter-county level should be U19 or U20. It is the view of the Task Force that a separate group is assigned to examine the question of U19 or U20 and make strong evidence-based recommendations for the Association that achieve a balance between the developmental imperatives on the one hand, and the suitability of each in terms of the national fixtures calendar on the other.”

The task force is adamant minor remains at U17 and is not returned to U18.

“The greatest strides the Association has made in a fixtures context in the last number of years have been due to the de-coupling of minor and adult, i.e. moving the minor age grade to U17 and not allowing U17’s playing in adult competition. This is now Association policy and the task force strongly believes this should remain the age grade for Minor."