Change in the Mayo air ahead of clash with Roscommon

The fact that Mayo went into Connacht championship battle last Sunday with only five players who also started the 2017 All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin would suggest that a changing of the guard is in full swing.

David Clarke, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan, Aidan O’Shea, and Cillian O’Connor were the only survivors from the team that lost a second successive final three years ago, who also made the starting team against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A sense of transition was also underlined by the fact that eight players made their senior championship debuts during the course of Mayo’s comprehensive 11-point victory.

So speculation is continuing this week about the possible composition of Horan’s starting XV for next Sunday’s knockout Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

The man himself was keeping his cards close to his chest after last Sunday’s game.

“We’ve a lot of good young players that are doing well,” said Horan. “There are people at various different stages of fitness and rehab. We’re very happy with Oisin [Mullin] and Tommy [Conroy] who were outstanding today at one end, and Cillian [O’Connor] who was massive for us today. We’ve a nice mix of youth and experience there.

“We have a huge amount of work to do. We’ll chat tomorrow. train Tuesday, and see how we go.”

Mayo supporters haven’t seen the likes of Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Donie Vaughan, Seamie O’Shea, Tom Parsons, or Fergal Boland in action since the inter-county season restarted last month, while Fionn McDonagh and Kevin McLoughlin weren’t part of last Sunday’s match-day squad.

Goalkeeper Rob Hennelly has also been conspicuous by his absence recently, with Rory Byrne promoted to David Clarke’s understudy for the last three matches.

Whether or not some, or any, of the aforementioned household names feature next Sunday remains to be seen. But two players who definitely won’t feature are Brendan Harrison and Jason Doherty, who are both sidelined with knee injuries.

James Horan was keen to emphasise the importance of having experienced heads in his panel when he spoke to reporters last weekend.

“They’re such role models,” he said. “They’ve a huge impact on and off the field with these guys so there is huge togetherness there as a group and it’s great to say.”

However, on the evidence of recent weeks it seems that the winds of change are blowing through the Mayo camp.