How purchasing this GAA picture will benefit a charity at Christmas

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 11:12
Colm O’Connor

The amateur photographer who captured one of the GAA shots of the season is now using the image to help raise funds for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Ciara Buckley captured the high-flying shot of Aidan O’Shea and Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh in last month’s Allianz League clash of Mayo and Galway at Tuam Stadium. The picture became a social media sensation with Buckley, who is also the Mayo Hurling PRO, still receiving calls and letters to compliment her on the snap.

One such call though has set in train a new use for the picture.

She explained: “A friend contacted me on LinkedIn as she wanted a copy of the picture as a gift for her father. I sent a high-resolution version on e-mail and then she came back asking how much she owed me for it. 

“I insisted that I didn’t want any money but she was adamant she wanted to pay. So instead she donated a sum in my name to Pieta House. That got me thinking then about doing something with the picture that could help raise funds for a charity.” 

Buckley settled on Mayo-Roscommon Hospice as the charity of choice and waited until Halloween was over before activating a GoFundMe page.

She continued: “I know that every charity is struggling at the moment but Mayo Roscommon Hospice along with Pieta House would be the charities I would donate to so I just decided to pick the Hospice.

“The page went up Monday night and the plan now is to let it run up until Christmas and then give the monies raised to the hospice. Hopefully the response will be good. All we are asking for is a donation, big or small, and then we will mail on a high res version of the picture to those who donated. It would make a nice Christmas gift in two ways as every cent raised will go to the hospice.” 

Buckley admitted that the reaction to the photograph has continued to be ‘unreal.’ 

“I’ve had people getting in contact with me from all over Ireland. Would you believe a letter came from Galway which was sent to Ballyhaunis GAA club as they didn’t have my home address. Hopefully that interest continues over the coming weeks and the charity will benefit.” 

More details on how to donate are here.

