John Treacy defends GAA's €31m Covid funding allocation

Including Championship support, Gaelic games organisations to receive over 40% of resilience fund for NGBs
ROUGH LANDING: Carlow’s Paul Broderick claims possession ahead of the Offaly pair of Ruairi McNamee, centre, and Anton Sullivan in Sunday’s Leinster SFC clash in Tullamore. The GAA is set to benefit from a €31m Covid-19-related government funding package. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 19:36
John Fogarty

Sport Ireland (SI) chief executive John Treacy has defended the €31m in Covid-19-related government funding for the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), and Camogie Association.

Excluding the €15m provided by the State to help fund the current senior inter-county championships across the three sports, an additional €15.975m has been allocated to the Gaelic Games organisations — €9m for the GAA, €5m for clubs, €1m for the LGFA, and €795,000 for the Camogie Association

Including the €15m, the GAA’s €30.795m total represents over 40% of the total Covid-19 resilience funding issued to national governing bodies of sport. The IRFU have been issued with €18m and the FAI €13m, specifically for their clubs.

The GAA were remaining tight-lipped on the matter but speaking at a press conference announcing the funding Treacy explained: “The Government made sure €15m was made available for Gaelic sports so we could watch them over the winter months. We all enjoyed our hurling yesterday and Saturday. That was very important.

“Obviously, the GAA have huge clubs around the country and €5m was made available to the clubs. Then there are three substantial organisations involved as part of the GAA family. All require and have commercial sponsorship so that’s a factor in it as well. That’s how that number was come up with.

“Around it as well, there was a lot of discussion with the IRFU and FAI. There was quite a lot of dialogue over the last number of months to come up with figures that people knew would be spent wisely, and I think we have reached the right balance in terms of it.”

The IRFU thanked the Government for their €18m allocation. CEO Philip Browne said: “The funding for rugby announced today by government and Sport Ireland is critical for the IRFU to keep rugby activities at all levels of our sport going for now for the many men, women and children who participate in, or volunteer at, clubs week-in-week-out, and for our provincial and international teams.”

The FAI, who had been looking for €19.2m, also publicly acknowledged the support.

FAI CEO Roy Barrett remarked: “Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, the Government and Sport Ireland are to be applauded for the funding announced today, not just to Irish football but to all Irish sport because this will make such a difference. The unity between government and sport in these challenging times proves how much sport means to Irish society and this announcement by Sport Ireland cements their support at a time when we need it most.”

However, the GAA did not officially react to the news nor did they when it was confirmed last month they would be receiving €15m funding for their championships. Treacy said the GAA itself will determine how the funding for those competitions is used.

The GAA family themselves will decide on how that money is spent. It’s mainly to do with gate receipts. The agreement is they would make that decision themselves.”

Treacy also confirmed the GAA’s initial application for the main Covid-19 resilience fund had incorporated the cost of running the championships, which they estimated to be €19.5m.

“When the GAA applied, they had included the €15m as part of the inter-county programme so it was taken into account in regard to the funding that was allocated.”

Excluding the Championship money, the combined funding total for the FAI, GAA and IRFU of €46.975m exceeded the initial €40m that had been ringfenced for the three main field sports organisations. That was as a result of the fund established for clubs in other sports being undersubscribed — €9.7m of requests for clubs were met allowing an additional €5m to be invested in the GAA, IRFU and FAI club networks.

SI director of high performance and national governing bodies Paul McDermott said: “Generally, a lot of sports pretty much got what they asked for. Hopefully, they did. But we have to have a validation process. Some of the national governing bodies asked for something that might be more appropriate under a capital programme. Some of the things were ruled out.”

SI have put in place an emergency fund to the value of €5.8m to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.

Golf Ireland’s CEO Mark Kennelly welcome their funding: “Irish golf welcomes the allocation of €2.7m in funding which will support clubs that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This substantial allocation underlines the important role of golf in the country’s sports landscape. It will be a very welcome addition to the €597,000 we allocated to clubs last week under the R&A Covid-19 Fund.”

Basketball Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland were also among the other NGBs to thank Sport Ireland.

Total NGB Funding Allocations

Organisation

Total €

Gaelic Games – GAA, LGFA, Camogie, GAA Handball

30,795,000*

Irish Rugby Football Union

18,000,000

Football Association of Ireland

13,000,000

Golf Ireland / CGI

2,730,000

Cricket Ireland

1,498,500

Gymnastics Ireland

1,380,000

Basketball Ireland

1,157,500

Horse Sport Ireland

1,040,000

Tennis Ireland

950,000

Athletics Ireland 

805,000

Swim Ireland

780,000

Irish Sailing 

650,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association

645,000

Cycling Ireland

533,000

Badminton Ireland

369,000

Hockey Ireland

240,500

Triathlon Ireland

235,500

Rowing Ireland

149,000

Irish Martial Arts Commission

120,000

National Community Games

110,000

Archery Ireland

101,000

Student Sport Ireland

95,000

Irish Orienteering Association

77,000

Volleyball Ireland

71,500

Irish Underwater Council

70,000

Fencing Ireland

59,000

Motor Cycling Ireland 

50,000

Irish Surfing Association 

50,000

Bowling League of Ireland

50,000

Canoeing Ireland

48,000

ONAKAI

40,000

Pitch and Putt Ireland

39,000

Irish Squash 

38,000

Racquetball Association of Ireland

33,000

Special Olympics Ireland

348,000

IWA Sport

194,000

Vision Sports Ireland

97,500

Irish Judo Association 

24,000

Irish Ice Hockey Association

20,000

Rugby League Ireland

19,000

Bol Chumann na hÉireann

12,500

Totals

76,724,500

Breakdown of Gaelic Games

Gaelic Games

Total €

GAA/LGFA/Camogie Inter-County Championships

15,000,000

Gaelic Games Clubs

5,000,000

Gaelic Athletic Association 

9,000,000

Ladies Gaelic Football Association

1,000,000

The Camogie Association 

795,000

Total Gaelic Games

30,795,000

Who got what: The sport-by-sport breakdown of Government funding package

