Armagh overcome Derry - and the conditions - to reach Ulster semi-final

Ulster SFC: Armagh 0-17 Derry 0-15

Armagh withstood a Derry fightback with a Rian O’Neill free in the sixth minute of injury time the insurance point they needed to finally shake off the home side in an Ulster SFC first round clash.

The howling wind, rain and cold at Celtic Park made conditions so difficult for both teams and although Armagh had conceded useful leads against Roscommon and Clare in recent weeks, they held firm in the closing stages when Derry were hunting them down.

Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-7, all from frees, and his two stoppage time efforts gave Derry hope they could force extra time.

However, they lost the kickout after his second free and that gave Armagh the opportunity to clinch the last score and hand Kieran McGeeney just his second Ulster championship win as Armagh boss.

Armagh led by 0-11 to 0-5 at half time having enjoyed most of the possession and a strong wind at their backs.

From two points all after 10 minutes, they reeled off four in a row in the next six minutes to open up a comfortable cushion for the first time.

Jarly Og Burns, Jamie Clarke and Rory Grugan all made it look too easy slotting over points while under little pressure.

Derry were finding it harder at this stage to string attacks together and lacked composure on a couple of occasions, but Chrissy McKaigue was holding Rian O’Neill well from open play and they stayed competitive.

An Emmett Bradley point from distance was probably the high point of the first half for them while Oisin O’Neill slung over two points, one after a pin-point pass from his brother Rian, to give Armagh a commanding six-point lead at the break.

Derry scored the first two points after the restart from McGuigan and Ethan Doherty to signal the second half would be altogether different, and it was.

Clarke and Mark Shields pointed and although Clarke was black carded for pulling down an opponent, Derry only managed one point while Armagh were down to 14 players.

Aidan Forker was cool under pressure to score for Armagh at a crucial stage and O’Neill converted a couple of frees to keep Derry at arm’s length.

Derry had three wides in a row at a time when they were in the ascendancy and while they briefly came to within a point of Armagh in stoppage time, O’Neill’s late free put Armagh through to an Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal.

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-4 (4f), J Clarke 0-3, R Grugan 0-3 (1f), A Forker, O O’Neill 0-2 each, C O’Neill, M Shields, J Og Burns 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan 0-7 (7f), N Loughlin 0-4 (3f), E Bradley, C McFaul, E Doherty, C McKaigue 0-1 each.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, R Kennedy, J Morgan; O’Neill, A Forker, M Shields; O O’Neill, S Sheridan; R Grugan, G McCabe, S Campbell; J Clarke, R O’Neill, J Og Burns.

Subs: N Grimley for McCabe (52), C Cumiskey for Sheridan (63).

Derry: O Lynch; P McNeill, B Rogers, C McWilliams; E Doherty, C McKaigue, P McGrogan; C McFaul, C Glass; D Tallon, E Lynn, P Cassidy; E Bradley, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: P Kearney for Tallon (43), O McWilliams for McNeill (60), P Cassidy for Lynn (65), A Doherty for Cassidy (69).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)