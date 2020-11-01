Limerick weather Tipperary storm to reach Munster final

Munster SHC: Limerick 3-23 Tipperary 2-17

Munster champions Limerick are 70 minutes away from defending their title after overcoming Tipperary and brutal conditions in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

John Kiely’s men led 1-17 to 1-8 at half-time and never allowed Tipperary to eat too much into their lead when facing the second-half gale.

A 48th-minute penalty goal by Aaron Gillane, after Cathal Barrett brought down the terrific Gearóid Hegarty, hurt Tipperary after the All-Ireland holders had opened the second half with three unanswered points.

Even a controversial goal in the 54th minute by John McGrath - his brother Noel appearing to pick the ball up off the ground in assisting it - didn’t put them off as Cian Lynch guided his side to safety. Three of their substitutes - David Reidy, Seamus Flanagan and Pat Ryan - all scored points and Flanagan placed an additional time goal after Brian Hogan had literally saved Tipperary blushes as he did in last year’s Munster final when the margin was 12.

Playing into the Blackrock End in the first half, Limerick opened their sails and enjoyed the ride, racking up six points in the opening eight minutes. Tipperary hit back with three on the bounce, two of them Jason Forde frees, only for Diarmuid Byrnes (free), Gearóid Hegarty and William O’Donoghue to cancel them out.

Séamus Callanan of Tipperary in action against Limerick players, left to right, Kyle Hayes, William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan, and Declan Hannon. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Affected by the conditions, Tipperary were struggling to clear their lines although some refereeing decisions were going their way and then Jake Morris struck 1-1 in the space of 30 seconds, his 19th-minute goal following the point laid on by a masterful pass by Seamus Callanan who initially appeared set to point the ball.

However, that green flag was immediately followed by one at the other end as Gillane was able to boot the ball to the net and he followed it up a couple of minutes later with his second free of the game.

Forde frees were keeping Tipperary in the game but the last eight minutes were controlled by Limerick, a Gillane free in the 31st minute the first of five Limerick scores without reply.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane (2-6, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); S Flanagan (1-1); D Byrnes (0-3, 2 frees); T Morrissey, G Hegarty, W O’Donoghue, C Lynch, G Mulcahy (0-2 each); P Casey, D Reidy, P Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (0-10, all frees); J Morris (1-1); J McGrath (1-0); N McGrath (0-2); B Maher, N O’Meara, M Breen, A Flynn (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), K Hayes; D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; P Casey, A Gillane, G Mulcahy.

Subs for Limerick: D Reidy for T Morrissey (57); S Flanagan for G Mulcahy (59); P Ryan for D O’Donovan (63); D Dempsey for G Hegarty (69).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, S O’Brien; B Maher, P Maher, B Heffernan; N McGrath, A Flynn; J Forde, J McGrath, N O’Meara; J Morris, S Callanan (c), M Kehoe.

Subs for Tipperary: M Breen for M Kehoe (45); J Meagher for P Maher (51); D McCormack for N O’Meara (54); J O’Dwyer for J Morris (61); P Cadell for B Heffernan (inj 68).

Referee: L Gordan (Galway).