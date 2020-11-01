Donegal's dream lives on as Tyrone are knocked out

Ulster SFC Q/F: Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-11

Donegal’s dreams of a third Ulster SFC on the bounce remain intact following a battling win over Tyrone in a quagmire in Ballybofey.

Points inside of the last 10 minutes from Ciaran Thompson, his seventh of the day, and Oisin Gallen squeezed the reigning provincial champions over the line.

But it was close. Tyrone will wonder how they didn’t get a goal late on. Donegal corner-back Stephen McMenamin cleared off the line when a Richard Donnelly ball into the square to Conor McKenna was missed by Shaun Patton.

Even later, Michael McKernan put the ball into the Donegal square and it rebounded off the crossbar to safety.

Mickey Harte’s side were disciplined from the start, with Donegal not settling at all in the first quarter. Donegal were glad of the water-break, which broke the visitors’ momentum at 0-5 to 0-1 in front.

A brace of points from Darren McCurry were added to by Mattie Donnelly, McKenna, and an excellent 45 in the difficult conditions by Niall Morgan. Donegal only managed a Ciaran Thompson point in the first 20 minutes and were well off the pace.

Donegal final sparked into life with Michael Langan the instigator. Firstly, he kicked a beautiful point from the wing before finishing off an excellent move for the opening goal on 22 minutes. Patton went long from the kick-out and set Peadar Megan away and into space, before feeding Langan to smash home.

Donegal were 1-5 to 0-6 up at half-time but let Tyrone back into it in the 42nd minute when Eoghan Ban Gallagher fumbled a ball and Darragh Canavan nipped in to round Patton for a Tyrone goal and a 1-7 to 1-6 lead.

Refusing to panic as conditions were deteriorating, Donegal posted the next four points with Thompson a central figure to lead by three only for Tyrone to battle back and Peter Harte made it 1-11 to 1-11 with 10 to play.

Donegal scorers: Ciaran Thompson (0-7, 5f), Michael Langan (1-2), Jamie Brennan (0-2), Paul Brennan and Oisin Gallen (0-1 each).

Tyrone scorers: Darragh Canavan (1-1), Darren McCurry (0-3, 1f), Mark Bradley (0-2), Mattie Donnelly, Frank Burns, Peter Harte, Conor McKenna (f), Niall Morgan (45) (0-1 each).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Neil McGee, Paul Brennan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Peadar Mogan, Niall O'Donnell, Ciaran Thompson; Jamie Brennan, Michael Murphy, Michael Langan.

Subs: Eoin McHugh for MacCeallbhuí (24), Andrew McClean for N McGee (half-time), Oisin Gallen for O’Donnell (44), Jason McGee for McGonagle (70+1).

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Liam Rafferty, Mattie Donnelly, Ronan McNamee; Tiernan McCann, Michael O'Neill, Michael McKernan; Brian Kennedy, Frank Burns; Kieran McGeary, Conor McKenna, Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry, Peter Harte, Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Mark Bradley for McCurry (50), Richard Donnelly for O’Neill (53), Paddy McGrath for P Brennan (55), Padraig Hampsey for Kennedy (57), Niall Sludden for Canavan (63).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).