Galway rip Wexford apart to seal Leinster final spot

Concannon and Burke in fine fettle in Shane O'Neill's SHC debut as manager
Galway's Johnny Coen is tackled by Joe O’Connor and Aidan Nolan of Wexford. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020 - 19:57
John Fogarty

Leinster SHC: Galway 1-27 Wexford 0-17

Galway produced a performance full of verve and intent this evening to seal their Leinster final spot against Kilkenny.

Wexford’s short game was devoured by the directness of their opponents for whom Brian Concannon and Fintan Burke who picked up a late shoulder injury, were among the best.

Galway led by six points at half-time, nine in the 48th minute and grew that advantage to 10 by the 56th as Wexford’s challenge wilted dramatically.

Their spread of Galway scorers was impressive, nine of the team providing from play and Joe Canning offering nine from placed balls.

The teams were level four times before the first water break was called. Concannon and Conor Whelan were looking dangerous inside while Wexford, when they strung together passes, were breaking hard through the middle.

But the second quarter belonged to Galway. Whelan and Concannon had added further scores when Canning landed a monster free to put his side three up. He followed that up with a 65 after his 20-metre free in the 28th minute was parried away over the end-line.

Wexford's Rory O'Connor and Aidan Harte of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
And then came the Galway goal, Concannon reacting the best to a long-range Canning free that dropped short and Shane O’Neill’s team were eight points to the good.

Paudie Foley and Concannon then exchanged points before Éanna Murphy made a fine save from Matthew O’Hanlon. With his second point from play, Lee Chin finished the scoring for the half and Wexford trailed 0-10 to 1-13.

Scorers for Galway: J Canning (0-9, 7 frees, 1 65, 1 sideline); B Concannon (1-4); C Whelan (0-4); C Mannion, P Mannion, S Loftus (0-2 each); F Burke, J Flynn, J Coen, S Cooney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L Chin (0-8, 5 frees); R O’Connor (0-3); P Foley (0-2, 1 65); M Fanning (free), A Nolan, P Morris, K Foley (0-1 each). 

GALWAY: E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney; S Cooney; F Burke, J Cooney, A Harte; P Mannion (c), J Coen; C Mannion, C Cooney, J Canning; J Flynn, C Whelan, B Concannon.

Subs for Galway: N Burke for J Flynn (54); S Linnane for C Cooney (63); A Tuohy for A Harte (67); E Niland for B Concannon (69); TJ Brennan for S Cooney (70+3).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohue, Joe O’Connor, L Ryan; K Foley; M O’Hanlon (j-c), S Murphy, P Foley; D O’Keeffe, A Nolan; L Óg McGovern, L Chin (j-c), P Morris; R O’Connor, C McDonald.

Subs for Wexford: J O’Connor for L Óg McGovern (41); D Dunne for D O’Keeffe (51); D Reck for A Nolan (58); M Dwyer for P Morris (65).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

