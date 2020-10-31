Fifteen points up at half-time, Kilkenny need late heroics to scrape past Dublin

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny 3-20 Dublin 2-22

For a long while in this Leinster SHC quarter-final tie at Croke Park, it didn't seem like such a bad thing that fans couldn't attend.

Kilkenny were 15 points ahead at half-time and seemingly on track to put a huge score on the board en route to the November 14 Leinster final against Galway or Wexford. And that seemed to be that.

Then Dublin, apparently down and out, suddenly woke up and in the space of 36 minutes turned that 15-point deficit into a level game. Daire Gray's 71st minute point tied it up and with all the momentum on their side we suspected Dublin might go on to pinch a place in the November 14 provincial final.

They couldn't pull it off though and while TJ Reid scored 1-10 for Kilkenny, defender Huw Lawlor was ultimately their hero with the 74th minute long range point that ultimately separated the teams.

First-half goals from Billy Ryan, Reid and captain Colin Fennelly had powered Kilkenny ahead at half-time, 3-13 to 0-7.

The third quarter was humdrum to say the least and it looked as if Kilkenny were content to sit on their lead and cruise home.

They still led by 13 points at the second water break and with around 20 minutes but from there it was all Dublin as Mattie Kenny's man turned on the afterburners.

Eamon Dillon's half-time introduction was significant and he scored four second-half points while Donal Burke, who hit 1-16 against Laois a week earlier, sniped point after point from a series of placed balls.

Kilkenny were in real trouble and when another sub, Ronan Hayes, cut in along the endline and blasted a goal for Dublin in the 58th minute the comeback was very much on.

Chris Crummey, Daire Gray and Dillon all pinched further points and eventually they drew level. But after all that, and with the winning line tantalisingly close, Dublin were painfully unable to surge ahead and bowed out. But what a comeback.

Kilkenny scorers: TJ Reid (1-10, 6 frees), B Ryan (1-1), C Fennelly (1-1), W Walsh (0-2), J Donnelly (0-2), E Cody (0-1), C Delaney (0-1), A Murphy (0-1), H Lawlor (0-1).

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-12, 10 frees), C Crummey (1-1), E Dillon (0-4), R Hayes (1-0), C Boland (0-2), D Gray (0-2), D Sutcliffe (0-1).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; C Delaney, H Lawlor, C Wallace; C Buckley, P Deegan, P Walsh; R Reid, C Fogarty; J Donnelly, E Cody, W Walsh; TJ Reid, B Ryan, C Fennelly.

Subs: R Hogan for Ryan (51), M Keoghan for Cody (60), J Holden for Buckley (60-f/t, blood), C Browne for Fogarty (64), A Murphy for Donnelly (64), R Leahy for R Reid (69).

Dublin: A Nolan; E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan, J Madden; D Gray, P Smyth, C Burke; S Moran, R McBride; C Boland, D Burke, D Sutcliffe; D Keogh, L Rushe, C Crummey.

Subs: J Malone for O'Callaghan (26-28, blood), E Dillon for Keogh (h/t), R Hayes for Rushe (41), Malone for Moran (50), M Schutte for Boland (59), F Whitely for McBride (70).

Ref: J Murphy (Limerick).