Calum Lyons goal helps Waterford to win over Cork 

Munster SHC: Waterford 1-28 Cork 1-24

A Calum Lyons goal was the crucial score as Waterford booked their spot in the Munster SHC final.

After a first half littered with wides, the Deise led at the change of ends 0-15 to 0-12.

In the second half, Liam Cahill's men were able to keep the scoring rate up - something the Rebels couldn't do, despite a late consolation goal from a Patrick Horgan free.

Stephen Bennett top-scored for the winners - all 12 of his points coming from frees.

Horgan scored 1-8 in all with Shane Kingston (0-4) and Seamus Harnedy (0-3) leading the scoring in a losing effort.

