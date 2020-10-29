Dessie Hutchinson starts for Waterford as Déise name team for Cork clash





Dessie Hutchinson will start for Waterford in Saturday's Munster SHC semi-final against Cork.

The Ballygunner man impressed in the club championship this year and makes the step up in an attack that also includes De La Salle's Jack Fagan.

Despite the Gunners dominance in the club championship, Hutchinson is one of just players from the club in the starting XV - goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe the other. Clubmate Ian Kenny is named to start the game on the bench.

Tadhg de Búrca and Austin Gleeson are both named in the half-back line for Liam Cahill's side

Waterford (v Cork): Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); Shane Fives (Tourin), Conor Prunty, captain (Abbeyside), Shane McNulty (De la Salle); Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion); Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), Jake Dillon (De la Salle); Kevin Moran (De la Salle), Jack Fagan (De la Salle), Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart); Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), Jack Prendergast (Lismore).