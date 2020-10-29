Dessie Hutchinson starts for Waterford as Déise name team for Cork clash

Dessie Hutchinson starts for Waterford as Déise name team for Cork clash

Ballygunner's Dessie Hutchinson celebrates after the game with Ian Kenny. Both are named on the Waterford panel this weekend with Hutchinson making his debut. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 21:28

Dessie Hutchinson will start for Waterford in Saturday's Munster SHC semi-final against Cork.

The Ballygunner man impressed in the club championship this year and makes the step up in an attack that also includes De La Salle's Jack Fagan.

Despite the Gunners dominance in the club championship, Hutchinson is one of just players from the club in the starting XV - goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe the other. Clubmate Ian Kenny is named to start the game on the bench.

Tadhg de Búrca and Austin Gleeson are both named in the half-back line for Liam Cahill's side

Waterford (v Cork): Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner);  Shane Fives (Tourin),  Conor Prunty, captain (Abbeyside), Shane McNulty (De la Salle);  Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower),  Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg),  Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion);  Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater),  Jake Dillon (De la Salle);  Kevin Moran (De la Salle), Jack Fagan (De la Salle),  Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart); Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner),  Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), Jack Prendergast (Lismore).

More in this section

Press Conference ahead of Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final - Monday 16th July GAA community rallies around 'giant of the game' Graham Geraghty after surgery
Kerry v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 Peter Keane happy that GAA championship is being played in 'safe' environment
The Gaelic Football Show: 'Week before championship is heaven for a footballer' The Gaelic Football Show: 'Week before championship is heaven for a footballer'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices