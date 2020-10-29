GAA community rallies around 'giant of the game' Graham Geraghty after surgery

The 47-year-old was operated on early Thursday at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin having been transferred from Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan
GAA community rallies around 'giant of the game' Graham Geraghty after surgery

Graham Geraghty was operated on early Thursday at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. File photo.

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 19:20
John Fogarty

Meath's 1999 All-Ireland winning captain Graham Geraghty is recovering from successful surgery after suffering a serious neurological issue.

The 47-year-old was operated on early Thursday at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin having been transferred from Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan. The days after surgery for events such as brain aneurysms are considered crucial.

Father-of-four Geraghty retired from inter-county football in 2012 but had continued to play for his club into his mid-40s. Last November, several of his winning medals were taken during a robbery on his home although some of them were later retrieved.

There has been an outpouring of well wishes for the Seneschalstown and Clann na nGael man on social media. 

Kieran Donaghy posted on Twitter: “Graham Geraghty was my first roommate with the international rules. Looked out for me during that time and what an absolute baller. Get well soon to one of the best Royals we have ever seen.” 

Tomás Ó Sé tweeted: “Prayers with Graham Geraghty and his family. Hopefully he will be ok. Great fella”.

Former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimer wrote: “Prayers to Graham G, Amanda and all his family this morning upon hearing of the news. Was only chatting to him a few weeks back. will be fighting strong no doubt and please god recovers well.

A true giant of our game.

 

More in this section

Kerry v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 Peter Keane happy that GAA championship is being played in 'safe' environment
The Gaelic Football Show: 'Week before championship is heaven for a footballer' The Gaelic Football Show: 'Week before championship is heaven for a footballer'
Hurling Hands: Tom Kenny - 'I knew I was in trouble, the way the knuckle was out of shape' Hurling Hands: Tom Kenny - 'I knew I was in trouble, the way the knuckle was out of shape'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices