Christy Ring and Gaelic football: An accidental if eventful, relationship

By 1957, many of the players Ring had played football with were retiring and Ring himself was going on 37 years of age. He had contributed his lot to football in Blackpool, and from then until the end of his playing career in 1967, he put all his effort and concentration into playing hurling for Cork and Glen Rovers.
"Only on one occasion do I remember him talking about football, which he played at club level with St Nicholas.
"He regarded it, as indeed did Michael Cusack, as an inferior game to hurling.
"He said he had little time for players whom he saw described by sportswriters (still harping on them) as artists and stylists.
"Unless they were able to lift their team when the team needed their skills most but were only good when, as he put it, “cycling down the hill with the wind at their backs”, they had no business playing a competitive team game.
"He mentioned two players whom he thought had this essential quality. Paddy Doherty of Down and Sean Purcell of Galway."