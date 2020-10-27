Seamus Callanan under no pressure to keep up goal streak

Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan feels under no burden to extend his Championship goalscoring run into this year’s competition.

The 2019 hurler of the year scored a goal in all eight of the county’s SHC matches last summer but maintains he goes into this Sunday’s Munster semi-final against Limerick without any responsibility to keep it going.

“It's not something I'm conscious of. Obviously, my job as a forward is to score, but there's absolutely no pressure on my shoulders going into any game. I know what I want to do but you're not going to get a chance to do it every day. There's another team lining up there to stop you from scoring.

“If they (goals) happen, they happen, but I would be more than happy if someone else was getting the goals this year and we were still winning games. It doesn't matter to me. Once I can contribute in the best way possible for a Tipperary win hopefully, that's all I want to do. If I could sneak one or two along the way that would be great as well.”

Callanan admits it doesn’t feel like Liam Sheedy’s group are defending an All-Ireland title given the five-month delay in commencing the Championship. “It's a bit strange, it feels like it's nearly Liam's third season with us, as if this year is broken into two years. As any other year goes it's all to play for, I know it's a cliché or whatever. It seems so long ago that we won the All-Ireland final. It seems like a lifetime ago now, through the current circumstances.

“That's the end goal for everyone, they would love to be in a position to do that (defend the All-Ireland title). For us, the step is to get to the Munster final, that's the concentration now.

You always say if you can win your first match it gives you good momentum going into the rest of the championship. That's the sole focus.

But the further away Tipperary have moved on from that 29th All-Ireland title, the more Callanan feels they are in the peloton. “I think the players are experienced enough to know that what was good enough last year to win an All-Ireland final is definitely not going to be good enough this year as well.

“The standard keeps going up and up every year, you've seen that over the last two years in the hurling championship, it's just got better and better every year. If we don't move with it we'll be left behind as well, the same as anyone else. As far as I'm concerned we're all on a level playing field now and we're all in the hunting pack.”

Limerick have the experience of playing a Championship game without a crowd but the 32-year-old expects he and his team-mates to generate their own sense of occasion. “I suppose if a point goes over the bar you kind of expect to hear some bit of noise about it, if a big hit goes in you expect to hear something. In a way you nearly have to create your own atmosphere on the pitch, with your team-mates.”