Brian Lohan praises 'once-in-a-generation player' Tony Kelly

Nobody wants to insult readers by using ‘surreal’ any more this year, but the setting for Brian Lohan’s first championship game press conference was . . . unusual, at the very least.

On Sunday night the moon was already out and heavy coats fastened to the neck when the Clare boss came to speak to the media. That’s what happens when the championship throws in on the last weekend in October: the summer accoutrements are long, long gone.

Lohan was naturally downbeat after a 10-point loss.

“We’re disappointed, I suppose, immediately after half-time the five points that they got straightaway, that really put us on the back foot.

“I suppose it meant defending their goal was that bit easier then for them in the second half.”

The one bright spot for Clare was Tony Kelly’s performance - the midfielder ended the game with 0-17 to his name.

“Look, we depend on Tony a lot, and he produces it. He’s a once-in-a-generation kind of player, and he produced it there.” Was the manager disappointed there wasn’t more support for Kelly?

Obviously that is a bit disappointing, but I wouldn’t fault any of the players for their effort and their spirit. They just came up against a really good team.

That brought us to Limerick. They remain on most people’s short list as favourites for the All-Ireland: was the Clare boss happy his men were competitive into the final quarter?

“Yeah, we were asking for a little bit more (than being competitive), it just didn’t work out that way.

“I thought their full back line were a little too comfortable in that second half, when they got that five or six point cushion at the start. They could sit deeper.

“They have quality all over the field, they’re a good team, and they’re physically strong. They have a good spirit about them as well. We knew they were good players, a good team, we knew what we were up against.”