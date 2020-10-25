John Kiely: 'Loads of things to improve on' for free-scoring Limerick

Limerick manager John Kiely is hopeful that today's victory over Clare will stand to his team as they prepare to take on Tipperary in just seven days time in the Munster semi-final.

The Shannonsiders scored a mammoth 0-36 in the win over their Mid-West rivals after the sides were level at the break.

Now, Kiely and Limerick face Liam Sheedy's Tipperary next Sunday in a repeat of last year's provincial decider.

"We've got to make it count next week," he said of having a game under their belt.

"We've loads of things to improve on for next week, it's a quick turnaround," Kiely said, describing the prospect of meeting the champions as a "massive challenge" for his side.

"We're just glad to get back into the realm of it again," the winning manager said.

The Munster Championship opener doubled up as the National League final, meaning the Treaty retained that title - a 13th NHL crown for Limerick.

"We hadn't put any focus on it being the league final, being the first round of the championship that's where our focus was.

"For us having spent nine years languishing in Division 1B, we know the value of the league and we always put a huge emphasis on it over the last four years so for us to win back to back titles is a huge achievement for the group and something we can hopefully build on."