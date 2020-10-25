Peter Keane 'very happy' with Tony Brosnan progress as Kerry shadow box their way to League title

Kerry 2-18 Donegal 0-10

There were 67 minutes played when the microphone was brought out to the presentation area. The stewards on duty needn’t have waited as long into proceedings to apply the finishing touches to the silverware prep area. From much earlier it had been obvious the League title would be in Kerry possession until next spring.

As things transpired, the microphone wasn't even required.

Kerry’s Central Council delegate Patrick O’Sullivan, making the presentation on behalf of Croke Park, said but a few words before handing the Cup to captain David Clifford who said absolutely nothing at all.

The latter awkwardly thrust the silverware into the crisp October air before skipping back down the steps of the main stand to rejoin his teammates on the pitch. That the Kerry players didn’t even walk over to the stand for the presentation further captured the muted and sterile nature of the post-match prize-giving.

The game itself was equally as bland.

Finishing eight months later than initially planned, this de facto Division 1 decider certainly was not worth the wait.

Donegal made the long journey down the west coast without a plethora of first-team regulars - Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, and Neil McGee - meaning this wasn’t so much a contest as a pre-championship challenge. Declan Bonner’s side had more than one eye on Sunday's Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone - and could you blame them?

That said, the visitors to Tralee did start the brighter. A pair from the impressive Ciaran Thompson and an Oisin Gallen (free) had them 0-3 to 0-2 in front come the first water stoppage, with Kerry having been temporarily reduced to 14 men just before as Jason Foley was black-carded.

But instead of Donegal making use of their numerical advantage, Kerry outscored their opponents 2-4 to 0-1 while operating with a man less. Séan O’Shea delivered goal number one on 17 minutes after being put in the clear by a lovely Tom O’Sullivan pass. Goal number two arrived two minutes later, a superb individual score from Gavin White.

The half-back took possession from Paul Murphy in front of the main stand some 65 metres from goal and proceeded to weave his way past the various Donegal obstacles until there was no one left to beat but ‘keeper Shaun Patton. As Foley re-entered on 25 minutes, Kerry led 2-6 to 0-4. League title No 21 was in little doubt.

The gap had narrowed somewhat come half-time, 2-9 to 0-8, though not sufficiently to suggest a closely fought second-half was in store. Donegal, who were also in with a shout of finishing the weekend as league champions, managed just two second-half points. At the other end, Clifford, O’Shea and Tony Brosnan swelled their personal tallies with consummate ease. The trio accounted for 1-15 of Kerry’s 2-18 total.

Peter Keane and his backroom team are going to have some fun deciding on the six forwards handed a starting place against Cork.

On Brosnan’s 0-6 contribution, Keane declared himself “very happy”.

“There was a county championship on. The question was, would some fella get an opportunity to ride the crest of a wave and be hot. We have a few fellas who have done very well in the county championship and they are getting their opportunity to have a cut.”

Casting an eye to their November 8 assignment in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the manager said their greatest challenge over the next fortnight is to ensure no player is stood down because of Covid-19

"The most important thing now for any team is to stay healthy, that is going to be the key. None of us have been blind to the numbers that have been out there for the last few weeks. Therefore, if it is out there in the community, it's everywhere, so it can be anywhere. They can't be tarnished just because some fella gets sick or whatever.”

The Kerry manager was typically circumspect when asked if he welcomed the announcement of baseline testing for players.

“It almost seems to me that the HSE are to the pin of their collar testing at the moment, so should you be testing fellas just for the sake of testing when [the HSE] are under so much pressure. I'm just asking the question, is there enough of room and scope for it?”

Donegal manager Declan Bonner didn’t hide the sense this game was more an inconvenience than anything else.

“It was probably a game we could have done without, seven days before championship. We have got to be ready for the challenge ahead, and we know it is going to be a challenge. It is back to the old days, knockout football.”

Bland or sterile this knockout championship should not be.

The 60-second report

It mattered

Kerry outscoring Donegal 2-4 to 0-1 during the 10 minutes Kerry defender Jason Foley was in the sin bin. It took them 2-6 to 0-4 clear by the 25th minute. Donegal never got closer than five points thereafter.

Can’t ignore

The understrength nature of the Donegal side. Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Neil McGee, Ryan McHugh, Michael Murphy and Paul Brennan - all of whom started against Tyrone the weekend previous - were not among the travelling party. Hugh McFadden, another who started against Tyrone, was listed as a sub but did not see game-time.

Good day

League silverware is league silverware, irrespective of Donegal fielding a second-string side. As Peter Keane said afterward, the league isn’t won on a single afternoon. First time, also, since the spring of 2009 that Kerry went a full league campaign unbeaten at home.

Bad day

More a wasted day than a bad one for Donegal. A week out from their sink-or-swim Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone, they could have done without this 800km-plus round-trip to Tralee.

Best on show

Tony Brosnan strengthened his case for a starting berth against Cork on November 8. The Crokes forward was Kerry’s top-scorer from play with 0-5. He also threw over a mark. Even if Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue are available for the Munster semi-final - neither featured in the matchday panel against Monaghan or Donegal - management will find it hard to leave Brosnan out of the inside line.

Physio room

When asked if Paddy McBrearty was a doubt for the Tyrone game, Declan Bonner replied: “He would be. We hope we can get him back and get a bit of work done this week. We’ll see where he is at. We’ll not be risking anyone.”

Sideline smarts

Ronan Buckley, selected at left half-forward, spent his time in the central channel. This afforded left half-back Gavin White acres of green grass to hare up and down the wing, as he did so effectively for Kerry’s second goal.

Man in the middle

Conor Lane missed Gavin White’s two hops en route to slamming home his super first half goal. The black card to Jason Foley, meanwhile, appeared harsh.

Where next?

Donegal and Tyrone square off at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday. Kerry are in championship action the weekend after.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (1-4, 0-2 frees); T Brosnan (0-6, 0-1 mark); D Clifford (0-5, 0-1 free); G White (1-0); D Moynihan, T O’Sullivan, D Moran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: C Thompson (0-5, 0-2 frees); O Gallen (0-1 free), J McGee (0-2 each); C McGonigle (0-1).

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; M Burns, S O’Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

Subs: S O’Brien for Burns, J Barry for Moran (both 44); G Crowley for White, B Ó Beaglaoich for Buckley (both 55); T Walsh for Moynihan (63).

DONEGAL: S Patton; B McCole, S McMenamin, P McGrath; C Ward, E Doherty, J McKelvey; C McGonigle, J McGee; A McClean, C Thompson, D Ó Baoill; J Brennan, M Langan, O Gallen.

Subs: P Mogan for Ward (HT); E McHugh for McMenamin (45); N O’Donnell for Brennan, E O’Donnell for McGee (both 50); C O’Donnell for Gallen (63).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).