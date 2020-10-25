Kieran McGeeney delighted as Armagh back up with the big boys

Armagh were promoted to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with a 1-18 to 1-13 win at Cusack Park on Saturday while results elsewhere ensured Clare will remain in Division 2 for next season.

A good start and a strong finish earned Armagh the victory with a Callum Cumiskey goal opening the scoring before five unanswered points at the end pushed them over the line.

“We seemed to have been making hard work of it,” said Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

“We had two, four, or five point leads and we gave them away again. So it was always going to be nervy.

“We know the quality of the Clare forward line from past experiences, so all we came down here today to do was to win by one.

“It’s like everything else in life – be careful what you ask for because we are going to be up against the big boys from now on

“I’m delighted for the fellas. Unlike the last game when we made a lot of bad decisions against Roscommon, though we had lots of the ball, today they used the last quarter very well - they were very controlled and got some really good scores.”

Clare manager Colm Collins wasn’t too downbeat at the end.

“It was a good and very competitive game but we didn’t start strong. We were very slow and we let them ahead. We were just not awake,” said Collins.

“But we came back from that and played very well in the next two quarters. There was a couple of silly errors that cost us in the end. But I think they gave their all and it’s great preparation for next Sunday [against Tipperary].”

“We had no injuries today, so everything is ok but we’ve always had very tight games with Tipp and it’s no different this time.”

McGeeney’s Armagh are also out next Sunday in the Championship when they travel to Celtic Park to face Derry.

“Next week is a different game,” he said. “Rory [Gallagher, the Derry manager] plays in a certain way and he’s got definite pace in that Derry team.

“In my experience, Derry always produce top-class players. They’ve got a couple of wing-backs from the U20s from the last years who are really quick and they have Conor Glass back in. We were watching him last week and they are definitely buoyed.”

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill (0-6, 5 fs), R Grugan (0-3, 1f), O O’Neill (0-3, 1f), C Cumisky (1-0), C O’Neill, S Campbell J Duffy, J Clarke, S Sheridan, J Óg Burns (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-8, 6 fs), C O’Dea (1-0), K Sexton (0-3, 1 45), G Brennan, J Malone (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; A Forker, R Kennedy, P Burns; J Duffy, M Shields, J Morgan; S Sheridan, R O’Neill; R Grugan, C Cumisky C O’Neill; J Clarke, O O’Neill, N Grimley.

Subs: G McCabe for Shields (34), S Campbell for Duffy (h/t), J Og Burns for Cumisky (40), C McKenna for Grimley (50), C Turbitt for Clarke (64).

CLARE: E Tubridy; G Kelly, C Brennan, E Collins; A Sweeney, A Fitzgerald, P Lillis; C O’Connor, C Russell; G Brennan, E Cleary, J Malone; K Sexton, J McGann, C O’Dea.

Subs: S Collins for Fitzgerald (43), D Tubridy for Russell (43), P Collins for McGann (58), K Harnett for E Collins (67), G O’Brien for O’Connor (69).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).