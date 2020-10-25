Kildare ponder what might have been as early season form comes back to haunt them

Allianz League Division 2: Kildare 0-16 Westmeath 0-11

Kildare manager Jack O’Connor was left to rue a defeat to Clare in Round 2 of the League after his team secured their second win since the League resumed last Saturday afternoon in St Conleths Park.

The Lilywhites were slow to start the season and lost three of their first four games before finishing the season with three consecutive wins, either side of the lockdown break. It was that 0-11 to 0-10 defeat to Clare in Ennis on a windy day in February that stands out for the Kerryman though.

“I knew the game down in Ennis would come back to haunt us. That was a game I felt we never should have lost. We had a man sent off and a man black carded and we just felt we didn’t get any breaks on the day and lost the game by a point. I just felt somewhere in the back of my head that it would come back to haunt us and it did, it cost us promotion. That’s the way it goes, we have to learn from that and look forward to the Championship,” said O’Connor.

There have been some good signs from the Kildare team in the two games since the resumption of the league and their captain David Hyland feels the team and management are starting to gel.

“We were probably missing a few key players earlier in the season and Jack and the management team were probably still trying to suss players out at that stage and getting to know what he had to pick from," Hyland said. "That was always going to be hard for a new management set up coming in.

"Over the last three games we’ve looked a lot more structured in defence and we are starting to find a few new players, Darragh Kirwan has come in for the last two games, Jimmy Hyland is starting to come into his own, Liam Power, we have such a competitive panel there at the moment.”

That squad is likely to further strengthened this week with the return to training of the injured duo Daniel Flynn and Jack Robinson and O’Connor hopes to be at full strength when Kildare take on Carlow or Offlay in the Leinster Championship on November 8.

“We should have everyone back now towards the end of next week. That’s all the better because competition keeps everybody on their toes,” said O’Connor.

Former captain Eoin Doyle limped out of the game in the first half but O’Connor isn’t too concerned with that injury.

“Eoin just had a tight hamstring, he felt it in the warm up, we tried him for 15 minutes but he was struggling a bit, but he should be okay, I don’t think he’s pulled it or anything like that,” he said.

Westmeath arrived in Newbridge with hopes of promotion themselves but even a win wouldn’t have been good enough to go up after Armagh won in Clare. Their manager, Jack Cooney, was pleased with their season and is looking forward to a huge challenge in facing Dublin in the Leinster Championship on November 8.

“The way we’ve looked at it, our minimum target was to stay in Division 2 and leave ourselves with a fighting chance of looking up the table. If other results had gone our way earlier in the league we could have been doing that," said Cooney.

"I don’t think by any means we were out of our depth. I thought we competed really, really well. It’s a quick turnaround now but we are just looking forward to the challenge. We’re probably lucky that it is only a couple of weeks away and not a four or five week break. We’ll knuckle down now on Tuesday and start getting our work done towards that.”

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland 0-5 (0-3 frees), N Flynn 0-3 (0-2 frees), D Kirwan 0-2 (0-1 mark), M O’Grady 0-2, A Masterson 0-1, K Feely 0-1 (0-1 mark), B McCormack 0-1, P Cribbin 0-1

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin 0-4 (0-3 frees), G Egan 0-2, R O’Toole 0-2, J Smith 0-1, S Duncan 0-1, L Loughlin 0-1

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle, S Ryan, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; D Hyland, P Brophy, F Conway, B McCormack, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Subs: D Malone for Doyle, 17; P Cribbin for Conway, 51; N Flynn for McCormack, 51; L Power for K Flynn, 53; L Flynn for Brophy, 65.

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, R Wallace, B Sayeh, J Gonoud, K Maguire, J Dolan; R Connellan, S Duncan; L Loughlin, R O’Toole, P Holloway, G Egan, J Heslin, K Martin.

Subs: K Daly for Holloway, 33; B Kelly for Daly, 65; L Dolan for Egan, 70+1; A Gardiner for Egan, 70+1.

REFEREE: Ciaran Branagan.