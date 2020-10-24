Saffrons win but come up shy in promotion bid

Lively Eastwood sets Antrim on their way with early goal
ON TARGET: Antrim attacker Odhran Eastwood celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Waterford at McGeough Park in Haggardstown, Louth. 

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 17:59
John Martin, Dundalk

Allianz FL Division 4: Antrim 2-14 Waterford 0-13.

Antrim’s footballers missed out on promotion to Division 3 despite a seven-point win over Waterford at Geraldines GAA, Dundalk on Saturday.

Stevie Curry opened the scoring for Waterford after four minutes but Antrim put together a run of 1-3 unanswered to stamp their authority on the game. The goal came from Odhran Eastwood in the ninth minute, the full-forward palming the ball to the net after James McAuley’s effort came back off the bar.

Antrim should have had a second goal five minutes later when Marc Jordan was one-on-one with Aaron Beresford, but the Deise goalkeeper stopped superbly from close range.

Antrim extended their lead after the water break with Paddy Cunningham in form from placed balls and play but Waterford kept themselves in the hunt, scoring five of the last six points of the half to trail 1-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Waterford made the most of wind advantage after the break with Jason Curry notching two fine points from distance to help cut the gap to a single point at the end of the third quarter, but Antrim’s second major on 53 minutes put paid to the Deise comeback.

ANTRIM: O Kerr; P Gallagher, D Lynch, K O’Boyle; D McAleese (0-1), J McAuley (1-0), N Delargy; C Duffin, M Jordan; K Quinn, P Healy, M Sweeney; P Cunningham (0-5, 2f), O Eastwood (1-1), P McBride (0-2).

Subs: M McCann (0-2) for M Jordan (29), T McCann (0-3, 2f) for P Cunningham (50), R McCann for M Sweeney (54), R Murray for C Duffin (65).

WATERFORD: A Beresford; S O’Donovan, B Looby, A Jones; R Flynn, M Curry (0-1), T Grey (0-4, 1f); S Ahearne, J Curry (0-2); C Murray (0-2), D Corcoran, B Lynch; F Ó Cuirrín (0-1), D Hallinan, S Curry (0-2).

Subs: D Guiry for D Hallinan (ht), J Mullaney (0-2) for S Ahearne (ht), W Hahessy for A Jones (ht), D Ryan for R Flynn (55) Ref: P Falloon (Down)

