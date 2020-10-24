Ephie Fitzgerald: All-Irelands championships shouldn’t go ahead

Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald does not believe the All-Ireland championships should proceed and has described as unfair what is being asked of amateur players.

The 2016 All-Ireland-winning manager has said inter-county players are not elite athletes and should not have a championship laid out for them at a time when this country has been placed into the highest level of Covid restrictions.

“My opinion is the competitions shouldn’t go ahead from a health and safety point of view,” Fitzgerald began.

“I don’t think any reasonable person could stand in front of me and say that you could equate amateur GAA players to professionals, you just can’t. Using the word elite, I just don’t get that. We may be elite in terms of the GAA and that they are the best players in their county, but in terms of how this needs to be managed, in terms of testing, in terms of cocooning, I don’t think you can.

“I just hope nobody gets very ill out of it. Are we increasing the risk of people getting sick or injured, particularly when challenge matches are no longer permitted? I think we definitely are. The only way to reduce the risk is not to have it.

“I am not saying that lightly. I am saying that as a person who has been involved in Gaelic games for 40 years.

I am genuinely worried about the whole thing. I haven’t heard an argument that would prove to me that going ahead with the competitions is the right thing to do for amateur players.

“But that said, I want to stress that I am fully behind my players and will be there with them so long as they want to play, which they do because they love their football. We all love it.”

In putting forward his argument, Fitzgerald also pointed to the financial pressure on players now that they must travel alone to and from training. For his panellists living in the Beara peninsula, that’s a 200km-plus round trip to Cloughduv for training twice weekly. And not a penny they’re getting for it, although the Cork manager did acknowledge the county board had provided travel recompense for a recent challenge game.

“My concern is for their health and welfare, but there’s the financial side too. It is tough times for people. A lot of these girls are in college, their parents are probably facilitating the filling of their cars with petrol when they are coming up [for training and matches]. Surely, there should be some compensation.

“You hear the pundits saying a championship would be great for the nation. Of course it would be good for people living on their own. But we had club games in the summer and right now, I think we are asking amateur players too much.”

Revealing that the Dublin ladies footballers do not receive a red cent in travel expenses, their three-time All-Ireland winning captain Sinéad Aherne said it is time “to take a step forward” and ensure adequate compensation for female inter-county players. The most recent research by the WGPA shows that only 7% of female inter-county players receive any form of travel expense. Male inter-county players, for the current season, are receiving a 50c mileage allowance, reduced from the 65c rate in place since 2016.

“There’s a recognition that it’s probably not feasible, starting out, to give an across-the-board expense allowance, but I do think we need to do more for players, particularly when you have counties who are basically losing players because they have costs involved in travelling up and down from college or work outside their counties.”

Echoing Fitzgerald’s point, Aherne said that the issue of travel expenses has never been more pertinent given players are being asked to drive individually to training.

“Girls are travelling over the toll bridge twice a day to training. That adds up fairly quickly. We are fortunate to still be playing but I think we need to put our hands up and ask the question, is there more that can be done?”

The seven-time All-Star expressed somewhat mixed views on senior inter-county activity continuing during level 5. “There’s still a lot of players on our team who are heading into jobs where they have to leave the house to work in those sorts of environments and it’s not something you can be 100% comfortable with.

“From my own perspective, I’m obviously happy to see where we go and if things can improve on a national level, then hopefully the championship can continue.”

Meanwhile, there is fury within Cork camogie circles after yesterday’s confirmation from the LGFA that the All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals will be played on November 28, the same day as the camogie semis.

When the LGFA announced their fixture schedule for the truncated season, back in July, their semi-finals were fixed for the weekend of November 28/29.

The Camogie Association released their revised fixture schedule a month later, with the All-Ireland semi-finals pencilled in for Saturday, November 28.

The semi-finals in either code now being confirmed for the same day is the sole fixture clash facing Cork’s dual players after the LGFA moved Cork’s All-Ireland championship group game against Cavan from Saturday, November 14 to Sunday, November 15, thus avoiding a clash with the camogie quarter-finals on November 14.