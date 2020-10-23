Kerry showing safety-first approach the way forward this season

Watching League Sunday last weekend, one inter-county manager admitted his embarrassment when he saw his counterparts wearing masks and snoods during the games.

“Peter Keane never took his mask off, Dessie Farrell had his mask on, James Horan had a snood,” he said. “I wore nothing. I won’t be doing it again.”

The manager in question would have been just as impressed as Keane moved out to the middle of the Páirc Grattan field in Inniskeen to take post-match print and online interviews and insisted on social distancing being respected.

It’s to the likes of Kerry, Dublin, and Mayo that many counties are turning to for best Covid practice. What Kerry did — in deciding that players, management, and support teams drive themselves to and from south Monaghan last Friday and Saturday — was more than what was recommended.

The GAA Covid-19 advisory group had insisted on teams taking two buses instead of one but Keane, county chairman Tim Murphy and county Covid officer Liam Lynch and team Covid officer/dietician Deirdre Kelly saw risk attached to that and no sense in doing that when players were being told to travel to training by themselves.

For a number of months, Kerry had been making the case to Croke Park for neutral venues but when that request was rejected they went about putting together their own travel protocols.

The decision to drive north was mocked in some quarters in the county, some supporters questioning putting players through eight to 10-hour return drives and to a county that was at level 4 restrictions at the time when Kerry, with a relatively low number of cases, was level 3. Seven days later though and not only are the Kingdom two points away from a Division 1 title but no Covid tests have been required.

Excluding the overnight stay in the Nuremore Hotel in Carrickmacross where each player had a room of their own and ate at their own table for all four meals, the mileage cost for the players alone would have come close to €7,000. Factor in everyone else (selector Maurice Fitzgerald didn’t make the trip but is expected back on the sideline in Austin Stack Park on Saturday) and it was likely double the cost had the game been played in normal circumstances back in March.

But the expense was trivial.

As per Covid match regulations, Kerry were entitled to use the showers in Inniskeen. Instead, they made the short drive back to the hotel to shower in their own rooms, checked out and ate before they each made the long journey south.

The measures taken by kitmen Eddie Walsh and Colm Whelan were just as detailed, a coatrack with the jerseys hung up before the game and a kit bin for used gear afterwards with hand sanitiser and fresh snoods readily available.

The safety-first approach is being applied in the centre of excellence in Currans too where there are strict guidelines. And save for a few like Peter Crowley who is a pharmacist in Killorglin and teachers such as Jason Foley, Jonathan Lyne, Tadhg Morley, and Shane Ryan, the vast majority of the players had been working or studying from home prior to level 5 restrictions coming into force on Thursday.

In Dublin, the likes of Stephen Cluxton and Ciarán Kilkenny (teachers) and Michael Fitzsimons (doctor) but at the very least are living in the county.

That’s not the same for Mayo as a number still live and work in the capital.

The advice to work from home and the two-day warning earlier this week would have allowed some players not living in their counties to return home. At the same time, to go back to live with parents carries risk.

Some of the bigger counties have been able to organise alternative living arrangements — Tipperary, for example, put up some of their hurlers in temporary accommodation for a couple of weeks upon returning from their March training trip in Spain so that they didn’t potentially expose their family members.

In this season of all seasons, safety is as much an asset as anything else.

The ones left standing on December 13 and 19 might turn out the ones who protected themselves best.