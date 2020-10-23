Two walkovers in Christy Ring Cup first round ties

The walkovers mean Kildare and Derry will join Down in round 2A
Two walkovers in Christy Ring Cup first round ties

Tony O'Kelly-Lynch of Sligo in action against Stephen Goldrick of Leitrim during the Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final last weekend. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 13:28
Joel Slattery

Two of the weekend's three scheduled Christy Ring Cup fixtures will not go ahead as it has been confirmed that Sligo will not field a team against Derry.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Offaly announced that they were conceding their clash against Kildare due to over 25 players either having coronavirus or being deemed close contacts.

The walkovers mean Kildare and Derry will join Down in round 2A - the Mourne County receiving a bye after London's absence from the competition left an uneven number of teams competing.

The only surviving first round clash sees Wicklow travel to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon on Sunday at 1.30.

The loser of Down's round 2A clash and the loser of the Wicklow-Roscommon game will join Offaly and Sligo in round 2B on the weekend of November 7/8.

The GAA also confirmed that Dundalk will host the Allianz League Division 4 clash between Antrim and Waterford after the Ulster county offered a neutral venue to ease Deise worry about travelling north of the border.

Elsewhere, Cork will recieve a walkover from Longford in Division 3.

