Offaly will not play Christy Ring Cup opener after Covid cases in camp

The Offaly hurlers are not able to field a team for this weekend's Christy Ring Cup opener against Kildare as they have over 25 players ruled out either with coronavirus or players designated as close contacts by health officials.

In a statement, the Faithful's county board apologised to the Lilywhites for the late notice and said that had they enough players, they would have played with a depleted panel.

With a postponement of the game not possible, a walkover will almost certainly be handed to Kildare.

"Offaly GAA regret that it will not be possible for our senior hurlers to fulfil the Christy Ring Cup fixture versus Kildare this Saturday," the statement read.

"The HSE has deemed almost every member of the Offaly panel as a ‘close contact’ of a player with Covid-19. The player tested positive on Wednesday, October 21, and had not taken part in training with squad since October 13. The remainder of the panel are obliged to restrict their movements for 14 days (until October 27).

"Offaly GAA County Board officers have liaised with GAA officials in Croke Park since this issue arose on Wednesday afternoon. Our preferred option was for a postponement of the game, but we understand that this course of action is not possible as all GAA Championships must be completed in a short timeframe.

Offaly added that they hope to be in a position to field a team for the second round of the competition on the weekend of November 7/8.

The Midlands county will now avail of the GAA's rapid testing scheme

Meanwhile, Antrim have announced that one of their hurlers has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling unwell earlier this week.

The player had three close contacts identified - two of which tested positive for the virus.

Further testing revealed two more players have tested positive.

"On Tuesday, Antrim GAA and Croke Park implemented the rapid testing system protocol for all the remaining personnel who attended Sunday’s (National League) Final in Tullamore," an Antrim GAA statement said. "Test results have now been returned with two more players and one back-room staff testing positive, we wish these individuals a speedy recovery."

The Saffrons added that despite having a depleted squad, they are looking forward to their Joe McDonagh Cup opener against tournament favourites Westmeath.