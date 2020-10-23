Limerick camogie manager Paul Sexton steps down

After a shock home defeat to Westmeath in their championship opener last weekend, the Shannonsiders travel to Walsh Park to face Waterford on Sunday afternoon.




Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 12:02
Joel Slattery

Limerick senior camogie manager Paul Sexton has stepped down from the role, the county have confirmed.

In a brief statement on Friday morning, they announced he was departing for "due to personal family circumstances"

After a shock home defeat to Westmeath in their championship opener last weekend, the Shannonsiders travel to Walsh Park to face Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

News of Sexton's departure came just a few hours after an unchanged team for their second round clash in two days' time was announced.

"Limerick Camogie County Board wish to acknowledge the tireless work and commitment of Paul Sexton, Senior Manager, who has stepped down with immediate effect, due to personal family circumstances. We are thinking of Paul and his family at this time," the statement read.

Limerick's last game in the group is against Kilkenny on November 8.

They entered this year's championship short nine players from last year's panel who opted not to play this year.

