Dalo's Hurling Show: 'Players are now playing for something bigger than their counties'

Inter-county players are representing something bigger than themselves and their counties when the All-Ireland hurling championship begins this weekend, says Derek McGrath.

In making the championship happen, the former Waterford manager believes players will be providing an uplifting spectacle for the nation at a tough time of Level 5 lockdown.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, McGrath said: "There’s a feeling that they are representing more than their counties almost. Without being corny about it, there's a feeling they are — I won’t say representing the country — but standing for what was espoused over the years in terms of what hurling stands for.”

McGrath has discussed the upcoming campaign with current Waterford hurler Kevin Moran, a colleague at De La Salle College, and senses some of the usual pressures of competition have been lifted off players, with all the uncertainty that surrounds this year.

“I got that sense from Kevin. I thought he felt free in his attitude towards the whole year as well. Not quite a free hit on the year, but just picking up on his vibes there was a sense of ‘this is bigger than ourselves’.”

Celebrations that breached social distancing guidelines marred the latter stages of the GAA club championships. And McGrath does admit he holds fears about the latter stages of the inter-county season.

“The interesting thing for me will be the planning that’s necessary. For example, if Waterford were lucky enough to get over the line for the first time since 1959, the planning that would be needed in terms of the celebrations that would attach to a breakthrough victory.

“I’d imagine the Covid Advisory committee within the GAA are planning for that eventuality, that would see an outbreak of emotion.

“We hope that happens for Waterford, but we hope we are able to control it at the same time.”

Also speaking on the podcast, former Limerick manager TJ Ryan echoed those concerns.

“They have got a lot of stick for house parties and things but I think in general young people have done exceptionally well.

“But if we have a scenario where Mayo win the football and Waterford win the hurling it won’t be able to be controlled irrespective of who does what. Because it will be a lifetime moment. That’s something people will have to discuss.”

Forewarned by unwanted scenes of revelry at club level, Anthony Daly expects the GAA will do everything to head off a repeat come All-Ireland final week.

“I’d expect we would get an announcement after the semi-finals that there is going to be no homecomings — no matter who wins this, the cup is going to stay in Dublin. The team will be making their way home during the week or whenever, but there will be no information out there.

“I think it will be requested that they do something like that. And hopefully no matter who wins it, that’ll have to be the way.”

Former Kilkenny star Brian Hogan is just grateful the games are set to go ahead.

“For us all the winter months are long and dark enough. So if you didn't have sports on… People have mentioned the mental health aspect and I’ve heard one or two people scoffing at that and playing it down. But I don't think you can underestimate the value of having sports and our sport is hurling.

“Having that on during these months when it’s tough enough, having that on as a release for one or two hours, it’s massive.

“The important thing is that everything is done to make sure the players are looked after as best they can.

“Speaking for Kilkenny, everything is being done to make sure the boys are tested and make sure the rules are being followed.”

McGrath agrees: “The mental health benefits, I don’t think they can be overplayed or overstated. It’s a fact that all our parents, ourselves, all the families will benefit from the involvement.”

