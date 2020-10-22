Castleknock GAA taking fresh approach to management

Castleknock GAA club have decided that all of their adult club teams will be managed only 'on a volunteer basis' from next year.

In a refreshingly frank and open move, the club’s executive earlier this week made the call that will come into force across the board for the 2021 season.

"The Executive at a meeting on the 19th October 2020 decided that all adult club teams would be managed on a volunteer basis,” a statement on their website read.

They add management positions are also open to non-members who are willing to contribute.

The executive will appoint all management teams based on the recommendations of two sub-committees put together to oversee the selection process. A sub-group has been established for both the adult female and male sections of the clubs and will be chaired by the adult games chairman in each part and will include the club chairman and two other members.

Input from players is the first part of the phase as well as consultation with outgoing management teams and other members who want to be involved in the 2021 teams.

The statement continues: “Members who are aware of non-members who would add value to the management of teams and are willing to engage with the club should feed those names and contacts into the process.

“In the engagement phase, members can submit their views by email or by requesting a meeting through Zoom. These views can be either individually based or by team and will be treated as confidential.” The club executive are allowing two and a half weeks to complete the first phase after which the sub-committees will meet with prospective management teams to discuss their plans. The sub-committees are also empowered to speak to other possible management teams should they see fit to do so before a recommendation is made to the club executive.

Home club of Dublin football star Ciarán Kilkenny, Castleknock is regarded as one of the most progressive dual clubs in the capital having only been established in 1998 and now having over 1,500 members. Its senior footballers reached the county final four years ago after winning a Leinster junior title in 2012. Both its footballers and hurlers claimed county junior and intermediate county titles in the past decade while the club has also won three national Féile titles.