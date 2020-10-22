Galway GAA confident All-Ireland U20 football final will happen but fears for other competitions

Galway officials are confident the postponed All-Ireland U20 football final will eventually be played — though unlikely before year’s end.

There is widespread concern, however, the remaining underage inter-county competitions will not be completed following yesterday’s Croke Park announcement that inter-county activity at minor and U20 level will be paused during the six weeks of level 5 restrictions.

Following the publication on Tuesday of CMO Dr Tony Holohan’s October 15 letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, which stated Nphet were allowing “senior inter-county” games to take place at the highest level of national Covid-19 restrictions, it was clarified to Croke Park yesterday that no such exemption extended to underage inter-county activity.

This year’s All-Ireland U20 football championship, which threw-in last February, is likely to spill into 2021 unless the Galway-Dublin final — originally scheduled for this Saturday — is squeezed into one of the weekends approaching Christmas.

Galway county board chairman Pat Kearney has said the refixture cannot be “sprung” on the two teams, insisting adequate preparation time must be afforded once underage inter-county activity is permitted to resume.

“Lads will have to be given a lead in time to allow for training, it can’t just be sprung on us in a hurry,” Kearney told the Irish Examiner.

I know the GAA will consult with Galway and Dublin, and we will get an occasion that will suit both of us to play it. I would be absolutely confident that the game will be played.”

Uncertainty, however, surrounds the All-Ireland U20 hurling, minor hurling and minor football championships, all of which have a bit of road to travel before they reach the concluding afternoon of action.

Five weekends are required in order to complete each of these three competitions, meaning it could be February of next year before champions are crowned, providing there are no further disruptions.

Limerick’s U20 hurlers were due to begin their championship with a Munster semi-final against Cork on Monday next. Manager Paul Beary is deeply sorry for his players that they did not get beyond the starting line. He said it would be “a massive blow” if this year’s U20 championship was abandoned.

Yesterday’s GAA statement gave no indication of when minor and U20 competitions might resume.

“To have got so close to the starting line and have it swept away from you is where the disappointment [is].

“Hopefully, there will be another day, but we don’t know that with any great certainty at this point,” said Beary.

“Looking forward into the winter, it would have been a great healthy distraction for all the players.

I think it would be a massive blow if it was shelved altogether. That would be massively disappointing for all concerned. We are still holding out hope that we can find a place to play it, at some stage, when it is right in terms of the bigger picture.”

Elsewhere, the Cork county finals still outstanding will not be played until March of next year, at the earliest.

Four football finals — Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate A — and two hurling deciders — Intermediate A and Lower Intermediate — have been pushed back to the weekend of March 5-7, the Cork County Board executive confirmed yesterday.

The four football finals and Lower Intermediate hurling decider were to be played on the weekend of October 10/11, but the games were shelved when Croke Park suspended the final weekend of club activity in response to clubs flouting public health guidelines following county championship success.

Cork County Board has now decided all six finals will be played five months later than planned.

Yesterday’s announcement provides clarity to the participating clubs who had been left in limbo after Croke Park pulled the plug on club activity.

“It is planned to give adequate notice of games to clubs, with an appropriate window of preparation, in advance of finals,” said a Cork GAA statement.

The Cork county junior championships, meanwhile, will resume from early February of next year. The 2020 Cork U21 championships will not be completed, while no club games at adult or juvenile level are permitted before Friday, February 5 of next year.

“Adult club training is prohibited from midnight [on Wednesday] and non-contact training for school children outdoors in pods of 15 is permitted for the obvious associated health benefits and should not be competition focused,” the statement added.