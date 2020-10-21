Minor and U20 matches halted due to Level 5 restrictions as Longford confirm walkover to Cork

The GAA has confirmed the cessation of minor and U20 inter-county activity.

The pausing of minor and U20 competitions confirms that this Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 football final between Galway and Dublin will not go ahead.

A raft of provincial minor championship games were also down for decision this weekend, while the Munster U20 hurling semi-finals were pencilled in for Monday.

“Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice,” a GAA statement said this lunchtime.

The playing of the All-Ireland minor and U20 championships became mired in uncertainty after it emerged yesterday that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s latest letter on October 15 to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stressed Nphet were allowing “senior inter-county” games to take place at the highest level of national Covid-19 restrictions.

This went against the Government's latest Level 5 guidelines, published on Monday night, where there was no mention of 'senior', only an inter-county exemption was noted.

Clarification was provided today, with no exemption forthcoming for underage inter-county activity.

It remains to be seen if the Leinster U20 hurling championship games scheduled for this evening, which are permitted to take place, go ahead.

Meanwhile, the GAA's CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend.