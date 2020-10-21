Galway told U20 All-Ireland final will not go ahead

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney has said the county board received confirmation from Croke Park this morning that Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 football final will not go ahead.

Uncertainty surrounds the playing of the All-Ireland minor and U20 championships after it emerged yesterday that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s latest letter on October 15 to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stressed Nphet were allowing “senior inter-county” games to take place at the highest level of national Covid-19 restrictions.

However, in the latest update to Level 5 which begins at midnight tonight, there is no mention of 'senior', only an inter-county exemption is noted.

Although there has been no official word from Croke Park on the cessation of minor and U20 inter-county activity, Galway county board chairman Pat Kearney told Galway Bay FM this morning the minor and U20 inter-county championships have been called off.

“The U20 match fixed for Saturday evening is off, officially off. We just got confirmation from Croke Park there 20 minutes ago. The game is off. The minor and U20 championship is called off,” Kearney told Galway Bay FM.

“The intention would be that the U20 [football] final will be played at some stage. It is a health issue. We can do nothing about it.

“The minors are playing Leitrim in Bekan on Friday night, the U20s playing Saturday, it is tough on them too, it is tough on the management teams, tough on them all. It reinforces the situation we are in.”

Leinster Council have confirmed in the past hour that the three Leinster U20 hurling championship games scheduled for this evening are still going ahead.