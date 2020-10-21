Cork Premier SFC final won't be played until March - at the earliest

The Cork County Board executive has postponed the 2020 county senior and intermediate football finals until March next year.

The 2020 Cork county junior championships, meanwhile, will not resume until the first weekend of February, at the earliest.

Four Cork football finals - Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate A - were to be played on the weekend of October 10/11, but the games were pulled when Croke Park suspended the final weekend of club activity in response to clubs flouting public health guidelines following county championship success.

The Cork County Board has now confirmed their four outstanding football finals will be played five months later than planned.

The 2020 Cork U21 championships will not be completed, while no club games at adult or juvenile level are permitted before Friday, February 5.

“At last night’s County Executive meeting, it was decided to postpone the unplayed 2020 Senior and Intermediate County Finals until the weekend of March 5-7, 2021, at the earliest," said a Cork GAA statement.

“It is planned to give adequate notice of games to clubs, with an appropriate window of preparation, in advance of finals.

“2020 County Championships at Junior A, B and C level will resume on February 5-7, at the earliest, with a brief period to be allowed for the completion of Divisional championships in early February where required.

"There will be no Club games at adult or juvenile level permitted at County Board or Divisional level before Friday, February 5th.

“Adult club training is prohibited from midnight tonight and non-contact training for school children outdoors in pods of 15 is permitted for the obvious associated health benefits and should not be competition focussed.”