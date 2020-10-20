Waterford captain Pauric Mahony ruled out of 2020 Championship

Waterford senior hurling captain Pauric Mahony will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

It is believed the Ballygunner star incurred the setback in the Déise’s challenge game against Wexford this past weekend, having to retire after 15 minutes.

Mahony, 28, suffered a broken shin and torn cruciate in a club game five years ago.

Waterford this evening confirmed he would be out of the Munster SHC semi-final against Cork on Saturday week and future SHC fixtures.

They posted on their social media channels: “Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury. Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery.”

The top-scorer in the 2017 All-Ireland Championship had been a regular in new manager Liam Cahill's selections and retained free-taking duties during their curtailed league campaign this spring.

He helped Ballygunner to a seventh Waterford SHC title in a row in August, scoring 1-48 in five games.

Cahill, however, will now likely look to Stephen Bennett for frees when they open their Munster campaign on October 31, having taken them in Mahony's absence earlier this year.

There was some good news in that game against Wexford with vice-captain and full-back Conor Prunty lining out. The Abbeyside-Ballinacourty man injured his calf in training last month but is expected to face Cork in Thurles.