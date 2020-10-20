Aaron Cunningham set for Clare start

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 10:42
Aaron Cunningham and Aron Shanagher could start in the Clare full-forward line alongside Shane O’Donnell against Limerick in this Sunday’s Munster SHC first round clash in Thurles.

Eibhear Quilligan is also in line for a senior championship debut in goal as well as Liam Corry in the full-back line, while Tony Kelly and David McInerney are expected to be named in midfield.

Brian Lohan has planned without All-Stars Podge Collins, John Conlon (injured), Peter Duggan (travelling) and Colm Galvin and there is speculation David Fitzgerald may be announced in the forwards.

Cunningham, whose father Alan is part of the Limerick management team, has not started a Championship game for Clare since scoring two goals against Tipperary in the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final. He returned from travelling late last year.

For Limerick, Dan Morrissey is expected to fill the full-back spot now that Mike Casey has been ruled out and Aaron Costello could come in for Richie English at corner-back with Barry Nash or Paddy O’Loughlin taking a half-back berth.

Meanwhile, Waterford vice-captain Conor Prunty has recovered from injury and is set to be available for Saturday week’s Munster SHC semi-final against Cork. The Abbeyside-Ballinacourty man sustained a calf setback in training last month but recently lined out in a challenge game against Wexford.

