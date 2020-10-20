Only captains to get hands on GAA cups

Kerry captain David Clifford may be the only player permitted to touch the Allianz Football League Division 1 trophy in Austin Stack Park on Saturday.

Victory for Kerry over Donegal, who face Tyrone in a knock-out Ulster SFC quarter-final seven days later, will see them claim the county’s 21st Division 1 title, their second in four seasons.

With no finals taking place, the cup will be in Tralee as the GAA intend to go ahead with silverware presentations.

However, as part of the GAA’s Covid-19 protocols, it may have to be left in the presentation area after it is lifted.

Donegal could still claim the crown should they win and Galway and Dublin draw the following day.

However, a draw could yet be good enough for the Kingdom, who have followed up five of their last six league titles with All-Irelands, but they would have to wait for the Galway-Dublin result.

The Division 3 cup will also be in Longford town’s Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday where winners Cork conclude their campaign. The Division 2 trophy is likely to be in Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday as visitors Roscommon currently top the division and are favourites to be crowned champions.

It remains to be seen where the Division 4 trophy goes as like in Division 2 there are several teams who can still finish first in the group of eight.

However, the chances are it will be in Chadwicks Wexford Park where either the hosts or neighbours Wicklow are anticipated to be promoted at least.

Withholding cup presentations for the outstanding county finals had been considered by the GAA’s management committee.

It had been felt it would help to limit celebrations. However, the issue is not as significant at inter-county level.

Silverware was handed over at all three league hurling finals this past weekend including the Division 2A final in Tullamore’s Bord na Móna O’Connor Park where Antrim captain Conor McCann accepted the cup in the stand on his own after his side beat Kerry.

The GAA are seriously considering preventing the trophy from being shared by players upon being handed over.

“We plan to have presentations as per Tullamore yesterday (Sunday),” confirmed GAA director of communications Alan Milton.

“We will be reviewing how it worked but if it is possible we will keep the trophy in the presentation area after the county captain has received it in an effort to control celebratory photographs etc.”