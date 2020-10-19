GAAGO to compensate fans who experienced streaming issues

Tipperary's Kevin O’Halloran and Offaly's John Moloney clash in their Division 3 NFL match at Semple Stadium. Fans tuning in to the Tipperary v Offaly football game experienced patchy coverage. Picture: Brian Arthur

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 19:13
Stephen Barry

Disgruntled fans who were affected by problems on the GAAGO streaming service this weekend will be compensated.  

It was a landmark weekend for the service, run in partnership between the GAA and RTÉ, as it was the first time such a wide selection of games were available only on the website.

However, some supporters missed much of the matches they'd paid for.

Fans tuning in to the Tipperary v Offaly football game experienced patchy coverage, particularly in the first half, while there were also problems with the Sligo v Leitrim hurling stream.

International subscribers also reported issues watching the Galway v Mayo and Kildare v Cavan matches. Those games were broadcast in Ireland by TG4.

It followed streaming outages on their sister platform, WatchLOI, which affected Cork City's game against Waterford FC on Saturday.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, GAAGO said they have "made hundreds of live GAA events available around the world over the last 6 years and thankfully the majority of viewers this weekend experienced the same high-level service as normal".

"Unfortunately, however, we experienced technical issues that affected a number of the games being streamed.

"These games were not delivered to the standard we set ourselves and we are contacting the customers affected to compensate them appropriately."

There were 13 games broadcast exclusively on GAAGO for Irish customers, at a cost of €5 per game, with 10 more matches to follow next weekend. Other games cost €10 for international customers, while annual passes are also available.

A full list of where to find next weekend's games is available here.

Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

