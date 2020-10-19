Dublin need defensive plan or Kerry and Donegal will 'rip them apart'

Kerry or Donegal would “absolutely rip them apart” if Dublin continue to defend like they did against Meath in last Saturday’s Allianz League tie, according to Oisin McConville.

Dublin beat their Leinster rivals by four points, 1-20 to 0-19, in that Division 1 clash in Parnell Park, but McConville saw signs the five-in-a-row champions have come “back into the pack”.

Speaking with Paul Rouse and Ciarán Sheehan on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, sponsored by Renault Ireland, McConville said: “I didn’t think Dublin were massively impressive.

“I think they’ve taken a step back into the pack a little bit. There’s probably another gear, but I haven’t thought since Dessie (Farrell) has come in that there’s really been a cohesive way of playing.

“It’s a work in progress for Dessie, but I think they are going to have to be pretty succinct about what their plans are for the future, how they are defending.

“I think if they going to go one-on-one defending against Kerry the way they defended on Saturday, I think Kerry would absolutely rip them apart.

“And I watched Donegal and they would do the exact same thing. They are going to have to come up with some sort of plan.”

Dublin were without key defender James McCarthy, and started without the likes of Brian Howard and Paul Mannion and McConville added: “James McCarthy is a key player to all that. Someone who is able to drop back and cover the defence. But I would say there are a few of the Dublin defenders struggling a bit at this stage.

“The crumb of comfort is that I still can’t see them being challenged in Leinster. If Meath continue on the upward curve and they get to a Leinster final, it would be a tough final, but realistically they are not going to be challenged until they play either Donegal or Tyrone in an All-Ireland semi-final. They still have time to work on that.”

Cork star Sheehan, currently ruled out of action with a knee injury, agreed that the Dubs look to have “a bit of a chink in the armour”.

“They are probably coming back to the pack, not quite in the pack yet.

“I do think the discipline issue is there, they conceded eight frees in scoring range and saw a couple of balls brought forward, things you wouldn’t associate with Dublin in the last few years.

“As a team, they will probably highlight that, it’s something that looks like it’s creeping into the panel.

“There’s an argument that Dublin play on the edge and have done for a number of years, being very physical but disciplined in the tackle. Controlled aggression. They have had that in abundance.

“But they have to keep that in check, and refine it to maintain the status that they have.”

