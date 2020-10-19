Wexford board slam clubs for Covid celebrations

Wexford GAA’s management committee have slammed a number of their clubs who they claim let down 'the entire organisation' with their social activities following recent county finals.

While commending all those volunteers who contributed to successful championships and Cúl Camps, the leadership of the county board condemned the clubs for a lack of responsibility in following Covid-19 guidelines.

“[I]t is extremely disappointing that cases have been linked to a small number of clubs’ social activities following the recent county finals,” read the information bulletin from the management committee meeting last week. “The clubs in question have let the Association completely down and created a mistrust with the public in general.

“The public houses that supported the social activities have many questions to answer with their compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines. Clubs, their members, players and supporters have a responsibility to ensure that any post-match gatherings are arranged safely and in strict accordance with public health rules.

“Personal responsibility is essential if collective compliance with public health requirements is to be achieved. Wexford GAA have been assisting and liaising with the HSE in relation to the increase in cases within any clubs and those clubs deemed by the HSE to be at risk of having a cluster of cases have ceased all activities until public health guidance allows a resumption.”

Last week, it was reported four clubs - Castletown, St Anne’s, Shamrocks and Naomh Éanna - were ordered to suspend all activities until this week.

There was disappointment from the executive considering the championships and their staging had been roundly applauded. “Over the past 12 weeks, the 2020 Wexford GAA club championships were run safely and provided a vital social and sporting outlet to thousands of our members all over the county. Special thanks to our gate persons, stewards any everyone that made our championships enjoyable and safe. Our Cúl Camps were a great success, with 4,500 participants and just one identified case of Covid-19 arising in across all the camps nationwide which had a total of 70,000 participants.”

The county’s Coiste Bainisti also confirmed both county senior set-ups availed of the GAA’s rapid testing programme as a precautionary measure earlier last week.

Remarkably, they also announced their accounts are expected a surplus for 2020, “which has allowed €500,000 to be placed on deposit with Croke Park for future use”. Last year, Wexford reported a €369,422 operation surplus having been over €200,000 in debt in 2017.