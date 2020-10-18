Antrim earn crack at Division 1 as Kerry fall short

NHL Division 2A final: Antrim 2-23 Kerry 2-20

Antrim earned a crack at the big boys in Division 1 in 2021 after they defeated Kerry in Sunday's rip-roaring Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final at Bord Na Móna O'Connor Park.

Antrim had the better scoring spread with eight different players on target but it was their inside line on Conal Gunning, Conor McCann, and James McNaughton, who did the most damage to Kerry’s chances, contributing 2-16 between them.

Antrim with Paddy Burke and Joe Maskey outstanding in their half backline looked like scoring every time they attacked and they hit six points from six attempts at the posts to lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the first water break.

The winner’s points came from Conal Gunning (3), Joe Maskey, Niall McKenna and James McNaughton while Shane Conway - who would finish with 1-14 got all Kerry’s scores.

The sides traded point for point with Paddy Burke and Cunning replying to Mikey Boyle and Conway efforts, but Kerry were now hurling well and a Michael Leane beauty from near the sideline brought them to within one before the Kingdom struck for a 24th-minute goal when Mikey Boyle connected with a Conway free that had dropped short.

After an exchange of points, Antrim found the Kerry net- Donal Nugent set up Conor McCann who cooly finished.

Boyle was denied a second goal by a fine Ryan Elliott save which kept the Ulster men ahead (1-12 to 1-11) at the interval.

On the restart, Antrim tagged on four points from Michael Bradley, Niall McKenna, and James McNaughton (2) while Kerry shot three wides before Conway converted a free.

By the second half water break, Antrim led 1-18 to 1-14 and when McNaughton made it a five-point gap on the resumption, Kerry looked in big trouble. But Conway stepped up in style - first his long-range free dipped under the crossbar for a goal before converting a free moments later to make it 1-19 to 2-15.

Antrim's response was as clinical as it was impressive: James McNaughton burst through the cover and fired low to the net.

Antrim were five in front once more as the game moved into added time, but Kerry continued to attack with Conway leading the charge but their efforts were all in vain.

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning (0-10,7fs), J McNaughton (1-5, 2fs), C McCann (1-1), N McKenna (0-3), P Burke, J Maskey, M Bradley and D Nugent (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (1-14, 1-9fs, 2x 65s), M Boyle (1-1), M Leane (0-3), M O'Leary and S Nolan (0-1 each).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, J Maskey; E Campbell, K Molloy; N McKenna, N McManus, M Bradley; C Cunning, C McCann, J McNaughton.

Subs: D Nugent for N McManus (4), C Clarke for K Molloy (42), A O'Brien for Niall McKenna (55), D McCloskey for M Bradley (61), C Johnston for D Nugent (66). Blood sub: E O'Neill for C Clarke (70+4, not reversed).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; J O'Connor, B Murphy, T O'Connor; C O'Keeffe, J Diggins, F Mackessy; B O'Leary, S Nolan; S Conway, M O'Leary, M Leane; J Buckley, M Boyle, B Barrett.

Subs: E Leane for C O'Keefe (27), C Harty for J Buckley (52), M Slattery for B O'Leary (59), D Goggin for B Barrett (62).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).