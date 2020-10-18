New Wexford manager Shane Roche off to winning start against Limerick

Wexford made a winning start to life post-Paul Galvin and in the process ensured a final-round battle royale for promotion in Division Four of the Allianz Football League.
For their part, the Shane Roche managed Wexford will face Wicklow in a winner-takes-all top of the table tie next weekend, while Limerick must now go to Sligo and get a win.
Off the back of a week hindered by Covid-19 testing, Wexford made the six-hour return trip in individual cars to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale worthwhile with a well-worked victory.
They laid the foundation for victory in the opening half - building a 1-8 to 0-3 interval lead after a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes - Ben Brosnan and John Tubritt in fine scoring form.
Their goal came from Daithi Waters - profiting from an error from Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan just before half time.
In the second half, a Tommy Griffin goal spurred Limerick and the lead was soon down to two points. But Wexford regained composure to open a six-point lead which Limerick could only halve by the finish.
T Griffin (1-0), Padraig Scanlon, H Bourke (2f), Iain Corbett (0-2 each), Adrian Enright, Darragh Treacy, Tony McCarthy, Cillian Fahy (0-1 each).
B Brosnan (0-7, 5f), D Waters (1-0), J Tubritt (0-2), G Malone, S Ryan, Alan Tobin, Donal Shanley (0-1 each).
D O'Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; P de Bruin, C Fahy, A Enright; H Bourke, S O'Carroll, P Scanlon.
T Griffin for Childs (h-t), S McSweeney for O'Carroll (h-t), K Ryan for de Bruin (h-t), C Sheehan for Scanlon (47), C McSweeney for Brown (58).
P Doyle; M O'Connor, G Sheehan, E Porter; G Malone, B Malone, S Ryan; N Hughes, N Doyle; A Tobin, D Shanley, E Nolan; K O'Grady, J Tubritt, B Brosnan.
N Doyle for Waters (45), J Stafford for Ryan (47), T Byrne for Nolan (62), M Rossiter for Tubritt (64), S Nolan for Shanley (70).
S Lonergan (Tipperary).