New Wexford manager Shane Roche off to winning start against Limerick

NFL Division 4: Limerick 1-10 Wexford 1-13

Wexford made a winning start to life post-Paul Galvin and in the process ensured a final-round battle royale for promotion in Division Four of the Allianz Football League.

For their part, the Shane Roche managed Wexford will face Wicklow in a winner-takes-all top of the table tie next weekend, while Limerick must now go to Sligo and get a win.

Off the back of a week hindered by Covid-19 testing, Wexford made the six-hour return trip in individual cars to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale worthwhile with a well-worked victory.

They laid the foundation for victory in the opening half - building a 1-8 to 0-3 interval lead after a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes - Ben Brosnan and John Tubritt in fine scoring form.

Their goal came from Daithi Waters - profiting from an error from Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan just before half time.

In the second half, a Tommy Griffin goal spurred Limerick and the lead was soon down to two points. But Wexford regained composure to open a six-point lead which Limerick could only halve by the finish.

Kevin O'Grady of Wexford is tackled by Adrian Enright of Limerick at Mick Neville Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Scorers for Limerick: T Griffin (1-0), Padraig Scanlon, H Bourke (2f), Iain Corbett (0-2 each), Adrian Enright, Darragh Treacy, Tony McCarthy, Cillian Fahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan (0-7, 5f), D Waters (1-0), J Tubritt (0-2), G Malone, S Ryan, Alan Tobin, Donal Shanley (0-1 each).

Limerick: D O'Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; P de Bruin, C Fahy, A Enright; H Bourke, S O'Carroll, P Scanlon.

Subs: T Griffin for Childs (h-t), S McSweeney for O'Carroll (h-t), K Ryan for de Bruin (h-t), C Sheehan for Scanlon (47), C McSweeney for Brown (58).

Wexford: P Doyle; M O'Connor, G Sheehan, E Porter; G Malone, B Malone, S Ryan; N Hughes, N Doyle; A Tobin, D Shanley, E Nolan; K O'Grady, J Tubritt, B Brosnan.

Subs: N Doyle for Waters (45), J Stafford for Ryan (47), T Byrne for Nolan (62), M Rossiter for Tubritt (64), S Nolan for Shanley (70).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).