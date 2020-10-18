Down claim Division 2B title as Derry suffer another final defeat

NHL Division 2B final: Down 2-16 Derry 0-17

Goals in either half from Eoghan Sands and Pearse Óg McCrickard crushed Derry's promotion hopes as Down secured the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B title at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

Down fully deserved the victory on an afternoon of frustration in which Derry failed to do themselves justice and fell to a second league final defeat in two years.

Ironically the Oak Leafers started well, dominating possession, but they were unable to translate possession into points and over-reliant on Slaughtneil star Cormac O'Doherty's free-taking for scores.

Down's 1-8 to 0-9 half-time lead was based around Eoghan Sands' excellent 10th-minute goal but Derry will have serious reservations about defending that allowed the Down forward to shrug off two defenders on a 40m run before shooting low past Sean Kelly for his side's opening score of the afternoon.

The second half barely improved for Derry and when McCrickard took advantage of more loose Derry defending to hit the net in the 55th minute, the game was all but over.

Derry did rally with four successive points to bring themselves to within three in a finale that saw both sides finish with 14 as Derry lost Richie Mullan to injury with all five substitutes used and Down substitute Marc Fisher was red-carded following a clash with Thomas Brady.

It was too little too late though as Down secured the title with points from Conor Woods (free) and McCrickard to ensure they will be playing Division 2A hurling next season.

Scorers for Derry: C O'Doherty (0-11, 10f), E McGill, J Mullan (0-2 each), O McKeever, P Cleary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Down: E Sands, P Og McCrickard (1-2 each), O McManus (0-5f), D Sands (0-3), P Savage (0-2), T Prenter, C Woods (1f) (0-1 each).

Derry: S Kelly, P Kelly, S Cassidy, D Cartin, C Kelly, B Og McGilligan, M Craig, M McGuigan, E McGill, C Henry, C O'Doherty, F Bradley, R Mullan, S McGuigan, E Cassidy.

Subs: J Mullan for C Henry (inj) 11; O McKeever for E Cassidy ht; P Cleary for C KJelly 49; T Brady for M McGuigan 52; J McGuigan for F Bradley 55.

Down: S Keith, T Murray, C Taggart, M Hughes, B Trainor, C Woods, L Savage, M Conlan, P Savage, R Costello, P Og McCrickard, D Hughes, O McManus, E Sands, D Sands.

Subs: R McCusker for R Costello ht; T Prenter for O McManus 55; M Fisher for D Hughes 64; D Mallon for T Murray 75.

Referee: J Clarke (Cavan)