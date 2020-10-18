Kildare grab crucial win as Cavan leave it too late

NFL Division 2: Kildare 1-21 Cavan 0-20

Jimmy Hyland stepped up to the plate superbly for Kildare with nine points in Newbridge to help secure a badly-needed Allianz League Division 2 win.

The relegation-threatened Lilywhites led throughout and were 10 points clear at one stage before surviving a late Cavan onslaught.

Cavan needed the win themselves to keep their promotion hopes alive but only conjured their best form when it was too late.

Mickey Graham's men outscored Kildare by 0-9 to 0-3 from the 55th minute but the 10-point mountain was simply too steep to climb.

It was shaping up as the biggest Kildare win of the Jack O'Connor era for long spells with debutant Darragh Kirwan contributing 0-4 from full-forward.

Experienced Fergal Conway came on and scored the crucial 51st-minute goal with Hyland typically involved, knocking down a high ball in for Ben McCormack to feed Conway.

Kildare lost three of their previous five Division 2 games in spring and began the game like a team intent on securing a badly needed two points.

With Clare winning elsewhere, the pressure was on and Kildare duly delivered with an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead and a four-point advantage by half-time, 0-13 to 0-9.

Hyland was their key man in attack, striking six of those first-half scores and troubling the Cavan defence with his incisive running and ability to kick off left and right.

Kirwan weighed in with two points from full-forward and Paul Cribbin lobbed a cheeky effort just over after a Cavan kick-out was intercepted.

Gearoid McKiernan was Cavan's standout player initially and the big midfielder booted three first-half points, two from long range.

Kildare dominated the third quarter to open up a 1-18 to 0-11 lead though they took their foot off the gas from there.

Cavan piled on the pressure and free-taker Chris Conway was influential from placed balls and open play.

But they needed a goal and it just didn't arrive and Kildare, at the other end, picked off enough points to keep their noses in front.

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland (0-9, 5 frees, 1 mark), F Conway (1-0), D Kirwan (0-4), K Flynn (0-3), B McCormack (0-2), L Power, P Cribbin and K Feely (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cavan: C Conroy (0-8, 7 frees), G McKiernan (0-5, 2 frees), C O'Reilly (1 mark), C Smith and C McGovern (0-2 each), O Kiernan (0-1).

Kildare: M Donnellan; E Doyle, M O'Grady, S Ryan; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; P Cribbin, P Brophy, L Power; J Hyland, D Kirwan, B McCormack.

Subs: F Conway for Power 47, N Flynn for P Cribbin 58, K Cribbin for Kavanagh 61, E O'Connor for Brophy 63, T Moolick for Kirwan 69.

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, M Reilly, K Brady; G Smith, C Brady, C Timoney; G McKiernan, P Faulkner; E Doughty, O Kiernan, O Brady; C O'Reilly, C Smith, C Conroy.

Subs: C Madden for Doughty 44, L Fortune for O Brady 45, C McGovern for Reilly 54, B Magee for Smith 58, N Murray for O'Reilly 71.

Ref: C Reilly (Meath).