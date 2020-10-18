John Sugrue: 'It's disappointing to wait all this time for a semi-final and not turn up on the day'

All-Ireland U20F semi-final: Galway 1-15 Kerry 1-10

It would have been terribly easy — and tempting — for John Sugrue to point to the loss of key players little over 24 hours before throw-in as the chief reason for their tame showing in Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 semi-final.

But the Kerry manager wouldn’t allow himself proffer this excuse.

Instead, he correctly observed that neither Kerry nor Galway had gained an advantage from the Covid disruptions their opponents had endured in the days leading up to this fixture.

Who wasn’t involved, rather than who was, dominated conversation before, during and after Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final as both sides were forced to make do without a raft of first-team regulars.

News of a Kerry player testing positive for Covid-19 was announced on Friday afternoon, a confirmed case which saw other panellists having to then retreat into self-isolation.

From the starting team submitted for the match programme, goalkeeper Mark Kelliher, midfielder Darragh Lyne, centre-forward Patrick Darcy and corner-forward Paul O’Shea - all of whom started the Munster final - did not tog here.

On the Galway side, the Moycullen trio of Paul Kelly, James McLaughlin and Daniel Cox - three players who featured in the Connacht final victory seven months ago - were stood down early last week because of an outbreak in their club. Further withdrawals came to light approaching throw-in. Half-back Cathal Sweeney and full-forward Tomo Culhane, both from Salthill/Knocknacarra, would have no involvement at the Gaelic Grounds.

When asked about the pair afterward, manager Dónal Ó Fátharta replied: “I don’t want to go into the nitty-gritty of it. It is a difficult time for families all around the country. A good news story today for Galway football is that they’ve reached an All-Ireland final, we’ll stick to that.”

Will any of the five players be in a position to partake in Saturday’s All-Ireland final?

“I don’t know. We will have to talk to our team doctor, Eoin McDonagh, who is dealing with that. What I can say is we followed everything rigidly before this game and will follow everything rigidly after this game. We will be guided by Eoin McDonagh. He is guiding the guys and me. It is he and the HSE who are making these decisions, and not me.”

For Kerry, Sugrue said the loss of key players so close to match-day was of course a disruption, but as clearly shown above, Galway were in the exact same boat.

“Whenever do you prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final and lose four fellas who are fully fit from a squad, three team members, a fourth injured. When do you ever get that scenario in an All-Ireland semi-final? But then Galway had the same scenario but probably had a small bit more time to deal with it. They had the same scenario so I don’t consider it advantage to either side.”

On the pitch, Galway stayed in touch throughout a first-half where they were a distant second in most aspects of play and would have been most content with the interval scoreline which had them only two in arrears.

Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich’s 27th minute goal, touched down to the corner-forward by Kerry’s most impressive first-half performer Eddie Horan, sent the Kingdom 1-7 to 1-3 clear. But they failed to score again until the 43rd minute, by which juncture Matthew Cooley (free) and Matthew Tierney (three frees and a mark) had hit five-in-a-row to edge the young westerners in front.

Tierney (free) and goalkeeper Deividas Uosis (free) traded efforts to level it at 1-9 apiece at the final water break. Thereafter, though, Galway found another gear to put the result beyond their fading opponents.

Cian Monahan, with Galway’s first from play in half an hour, Cooley (0-2, one free), and Cian Hernon landed four on the bounce to establish daylight. Uosis did pare the margin back to three when converting another free, but Kerry were caught on the break as they sought to further narrow the deficit, Nathan Grainger and Patrick Kelly (free) completing a five-point win for the Connacht champions.

Galway winning the second-half 0-10 to 0-3 tells the extent to which Ó Fátharta’s charges stepped up their display after a first-half where they struggled in the face of a heavily populated Kerry defence. That Kerry managed only one second-half point from play says everything about their fall off.

“In the second half, we went a little more direct. We got on top, and we stayed on top,” said Ó Fátharta.

Concluded Sugrue: “We have to face the reality that we didn’t turn up. It is disappointing to wait all this time for a semi-final and not turn up on the day. I genuinely felt at half-time we hadn’t played well. We played with the wind and were two up. The wind was worth a bit more but I don’t think we deserved more than two points at half-time. We were disjointed and lacked a little bit of clarity of thought. We were living off scraps [in the second-half]. Galway had a lot better clarity in what they were doing than what we had.”

The 60-second report

It mattered

Galway’s response to Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich’s 27th minute goal which shoved Kerry four clear. Galway proceeded to kick five unanswered points either side of half-time to lead by the minimum on 42 minutes. They would not be led again.

Can’t Ignore

Covid-19 and injury meant both sides were down a number of first-team regulars. Galway were without four of the side that started the provincial final victory over Roscommon in early March, Kerry were without five of their Munster final winning team.

Good day

The majority of this Galway side lost an All-Ireland minor final to Kerry back in 2018. Saturday brought some atonement.

Bad day

Kerry have failed to convert a single one of their five All-Ireland minor final wins (2014-18) into an All-Ireland U20/U21 title. This is the second time in recent years - 2017 being the first - Galway have tripped them up at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Best on show

Matthew Tierney’s accuracy from frees was so crucial to this Galway win, as well as the second-half mark which he confidently slotted over. Half-back Cian Monahan got forward to land 1-1 from play, while Cian Hernon was an influential presence around the middle of the field.

Sideline smarts

With a slight wind behind them in the second period, Galway moved centre-forward Matthew Tierney to the edge of the square. Tierney proved an effective target man during the third quarter.

Physio room

Kerry’s Paul Walsh, who kicked two first-half points, played no part in the second half. He re-emerged from the dressing-room after half-time with his left hamstring heavily strapped. Centre-back Dylan Casey was also lost to injury in the second-half.

Man in the middle

Kerry received two black cards, one in either half. There was a smidgen of doubt surrounding the black card given to Seán Keane for an alleged high challenge on 28 minutes, but there was no question Luka Brosnan had to walk following his late tackle on Jack Kirrane on 52 minutes.

Where next

Galway are set to play Dublin in this Saturday’s All-Ireland final. Whether the game will go ahead or not remains to be seen given the possibility of increased government restrictions in the coming days.

Scorers for Galway: M Tierney (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 mark); M Cooley (0-4, 0-3 frees); C Monahan (1-1); P Kelly (0-1 free), C Hernon, N Grainger, O Gormley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D Uosis (0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45), E Horan (0-3 each); R Ó Beaglaoich (1-0); P Walsh (0-2); S Keane, D Geaney (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C Flaherty (Claregalway); J McGrath (Caherlistrane), J Glynn (Claregalway), S Fitzgerald (Bearna); C Monahan (Oughterard), T Gill (Corofin), J Kirrane (Milltown); C Raftery (Glenamaddy), C Hernon (Bearna); A Greene (Oranmore-Maree), M Tierney (Oughterard), R Monahan (Oughterard); P Kelly (Mountbellew-Moylough), O Gormley (Bearna), M Cooley (Corofin).

Subs: E Mannion (Milltown) for Gormley (45 mins); J Reilly (Claregalway) for Greene (55); M Geraghty (Glenamaddy) for Cooley (63); N Grainger (Claregalway) for Tierney (59, inj).

KERRY: D Uosis (Dingle); O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), A Dineen (Rathmore), J McCarthy (Kenmare); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); S O’Connell (Cordal), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); S Keane (Listowel Emmets), S Horan (Scartaglen), K Falvey (Annascaul); P Walsh (Brosna), E Horan (Scartaglen), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht).

Subs: D Geaney (Dingle) for P Walsh (HT, inj); J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for Casey (36, inj); C Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Keane (47); D Mangan (Laune Rangers) for Falvey (54); D Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for S Horan (57, inj).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).