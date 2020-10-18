GAA must consider staying clear of Covid-19 hotspots, says Mike Quirke

NFL Division 2: Westmeath 1-18 Laois 0-13

Laois manager Mike Quirke believes the GAA should avoid fixing games in counties with significant Covid-related cases.

Quirke’s side faces a trip to Fermanagh with their Division 2 status at risk but the Kerryman was adamant after his side’s heavy defeat by Westmeath that the comments he made during the week were based on a common-sense approach to health and safety, rather than self-interest.

“When I was saying that, it wasn’t specifically about our game against Fermanagh”, Quirke emphasised.

“It’s just that with all the noise that was being made in the last couple of days about football and whether it should go ahead or not, I think it would have been a smart move by the GAA to say that we’re staying away from all these counties that have real high incidence of the virus, to alleviate the type of travel that you’re talking about to Donegal, Monaghan, Fermanagh. Fermanagh were supposed to go to Clare (on Sunday). I know it’s not as long as it sounds but it still should be easy to fix something half-way and to have a neutral venue and there isn’t anybody who’d complain about it.”

Certainly, Quirke made no attempt to gloss over the fact that the visitors to TEG Cusack Park were a clear second best, flattered by the eight-point margin as John Heslin kicked eight points while Ronan Wallace, Ray Connellan, Ronan O’Toole and Kieran Martin also shone for Westmeath.

Preparations were hindered by the injury to the experienced Colm Begley during the warm-up and trying to get the team to concert pitch from a handful of training sessions has proved challenging.

“We just didn’t play, we struggled on our kickouts and that was the platform they needed” said Quirke.

“They were very clinical, they missed very little and we didn’t get a lot of pressure on the ball. I’m very disappointed. They’re after playing about three or four games, we played our first challenge game (against Tipperary) last Friday. This is our fifth time being together since lockdown, we were very much undercooked but you’d still want to give a better account of yourself.

“We kept going, there were a couple of bright spots, but kickouts were a problem and the general cohesion just wasn’t there. We’ve got a big couple of days ahead of us now, we’ve got to find a way to win next Saturday and see where that takes us.”

Quirke continued: “We lost Mark (Timmons) at the last night of training and then Colm (Begley) went down in the warm-up. I don’t know what it was, he had some leg injury that ruled him out. We’re not making excuses; we didn’t perform today and hopefully we can do something about it next week.”

Paul Kingston will be available for the Fermanagh clash, having attended his sister’s wedding on Saturday, and that will certainly be welcome after the withdrawal of five of the starting forwards, with only three of Laois’ points coming from play.

“Next week is a huge game”, Quirke acknowledged, “but it was always going to be. Whether we won or lost today, it was a must-win game. It was the same for Westmeath, now they’ve a chance to get to nine points in their last game and that puts them into the mix for promotion. For us, at the other end of the table, we’ve got to make sure we win next week and hopefully avoid relegation.”

Laois trailed by 12-5 at half-time, Heslin providing half of his scores with some sumptuous ball-striking from play and frees.

Connellan provided a pair of beauties too and zipped a laser-like pass to Lorcan Dolan for a marked point. Dolan, one of the smallest men on the pitch finished with two such scores, the second a real beauty as Connellan found his teammate despite being surrounded by three Laois defenders. Dolan provided the assist for Jamie Gonoud’s 64th minute goal to open an 11-point margin but Gary Walsh ensured a single-digit margin by converting five frees late on.

Scores for Westmeath: J Heslin 0-8(4fs); R O’Toole 0-3; J Gonoud 1-0; R Connellan 0-2, L Dolan (2ms) 0-2 each; J Dolan, B Kelly, K Martin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh 0-6(5fs); M Barry, N Corbet 0-2(fs) each; D Whelan, E O’Carroll (f), D O’Reilly 0-1 each.

WESTMEATH: J Daly, J Smith, R Wallace, B Sayeh, J Gonoud, K Maguire, J Dolan, R Connellan, S Duncan, L Loughlin, R O’Toole, P Holloway, L Dolan, J Heslin, K Martin.

Subs: B Kelly for L Dolan (67), D Lynch for Holloway (68), C McCormack for Loughlin (70+3), A McGivney for Martin.

LAOIS: N Corbet, T Collins, D Booth, R Pigott, A Farrell, S O’Flynn, E Buggie, K Lillis, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon, M Barry, B Byrne, D Whelan, E O’Carroll, G Walsh.

Subs: R Munnelly for Barry (47), E Lowry for Byrne (52), D O’Reilly for Dillon (52), M Keogh for Whelan (60), B Daly for O’Carroll (61)

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)