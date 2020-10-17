Former AFL star Conor Glass makes Derry senior debut 

Allianz FL Division 3

Derry 2-14

Longford 0-12

Michael Wilson, Celtic Park

Derry manager Rory Gallagher admitted he was delighted to have football back after watching Conor Glass shine on his senior county debut in an impressive eight point victory over Longford in Celtic Park.

Goals in each half from Patrick Kearney and second half substitute Paul Cassidy proved the difference but it was the 55th minute introduction of Glass that will grab the headlines.

Glass, who spent five years with Hawthorn in the AFL, only rejoined the Derry squad on Wednesday night but emerged off the bench to help Derry across the line for two points that moved Gallagher's up to third in the Division Three table.

"The big thing today was just to be back playing football," explained the Derry manager, "We have only had three or four training sessions with the full squad but it is good to be back. Obviously there was a lot of new blood but it is a big thing having your best players available. At the start of the year we were missing men but we talked about playing a more sensible game rather than forcing things and today we scored 2-14 and could have scored more."

Not that league points were the Derry manager's point of focus. With promotion all but gone, all eyes are on Armagh on November 1st in the Ulster Championship. Kearney's goal encapsulated the first half display. It eventually arrived courtesy of Padraig Cassidy break following a patient build-up, Cassidy drawing the cover before finding Enda Lynn inside him who picked out the the perfectly timed run of Kearney who fired a lovely low finish as Derry led 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

Longford rallied in the second half but Derry were always in control, Paul Cassidy's opportunistic 57th minute goal putting the seal on an impressive return for the Oak Leafers.

Scorers for Derry: Paul Cassidy (1-1), P Kearney (1-0), S McGuigan (0-2, 1f), E Lynn (0-1), C McFaul (0-2), N Loughlin (0-2, 1f), Padraig Cassidy (0-1), C Doherty (0-1), D Tallon (0-1), O McWilliams (0-1), C McKaigue (0-1), B Rogers (0-1)

Scorers for Longford: R Brady (0-4, 2f), D Gallagher (0-2, 2f), C P Smyth (0-2) D Reynolds (0-1), L Connerton (0-1), D Doherty (0-1), J Hagan (0-1).

DERRY: O Lynch, P McNeill, B Rogers, C Doherty, C McWilliams, C McKaigue, M McEvoy, C McFaul, P Cassidy, E Doherty, E Lynn, D Tallon, P Kearney, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: Paul Cassidy for P Kearney, (52); C Glass for C McWilliams, (55); O McWilliams for M McEvoy, (60); G O'Neill for D Tallon, (68).

LONGFORD: P Collum, P Fox, A Farrell, B O'Farrell, C P Smyth, G Rogers, L Hughes, D Gallagher, K Diffley, D McElligott, D Mimnagh, D Reynolds, R Brady, L Connerton, O Kenny.

Subs: J Hagan for M Minmagh, (44); D Doherty for L Hughes, (48); R Smyth for O Kenny, (65); Larry Moran for R Brady, (68).

Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim)