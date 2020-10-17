Meath minors claim bragging rights against Dublin

Meath delivered a masterful second-half performance in comfortably seeing off a disappointing Dublin by 1-15 to 0-7 in their Electric Ireland Leinster MFC clash at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday afternoon.

An even encounter was anticipated and so it proved initially as scores proved at a premium and the tightness of the exchanges was reflected in the 0-4 apiece half-time score.

However, the hosts seized control upon the resumption, led superbly by captain Eoghan Frayne, with the Summerhill player kicking four points in the third quarter to take the game away from the struggling visitors.

Dublin’s cause deteriorated further with the concession of a goal to Aaron Murphy prior to the water break and the hosts eased home with 11 points to spare by the final whistle.

Wicklow delivered an equally noteworthy display as they brushed Longford aside on a final scoreline of 4-14 to 3-9.

Eoin Doyle set them on the road to victory with a well-worked goal in the opening minute and while Michael Hynes replied in kind for the visitors, it proved an isolated moment of joy for Longford.

Doyle left the away defence chasing shadows as he added seven first-half points to his tally with a brace of Tom Keogh scores and a Mikey O’Rourke effort leaving Wicklow 1-10 to 1-2 ahead by the break.

Finn Treacy and Doyle helped extend that lead to ten points in the early stages of the second-half and while Emmet Brady netted for Longford in the 36th minute, Joe Prendargast quickly restored his team’s supremacy with two goals in as many minutes.

The contest finished in a flurry of scores as Wicklow’s Cathal Baker and Longford’s Ruairí Corcoran exchanged goals but Wicklow’s progression was never in doubt as they prevailed by eight points.

Meanwhile, in Darver, Louth were in control for the large part as they eased to an impressive 0-14 to 1-6 victory over Wexford.