Ciarán Archer comes up trumps as Dublin squeeze past Tyrone 
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 14:20

EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 football semi-final

Dublin 1-14

Tyrone 1-12

Paul Keane, Kingspan Breffni

Ciarán Archer came up trumps yet again as resurgent Dublin came from behind at Kingspan Breffni to seal their EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 football final spot.

Archer, the 2019 U-20 Player of the Year, helped himself to six points in Cavan including two late on as the Dubs outscored Tyrone 0-5 to 0-1 in the run-in to advance.

Archer kicked an incredible 10-35 in 2019 as Dublin surged to the All-Ireland final where they came up short of Cork.

Tom Gray's side will have the opportunity to atone for that defeat next Saturday when they play Kerry or Galway in this year's decider.

Brian O'Leary also played for Dublin last year and was a significant inclusion here having missed the Leinster championship earlier in the year with a hamstring injury.

The Na Fianna player scored 1-1 while Mark Lavin lofted over two important points in the second-half and scored 0-3 in total for the back-to-back Leinster champions.

Darragh Canavan, son of Tyrone great Peter, was influential for the Red Hands initially and scored 0-3 as they moved 1-7 to 1-5 ahead at half-time.

Tiarnan Quinn scored their goal after 19 minutes and the Ulster champions led by four points at one stage.

Dublin had the wind advantage in the second-half though they still trailed by three points with 16 minutes to go and were two back at the second water break.

They took a firm hold at midfield in the final quarter of the game though and had the quality up front to convert the chances that came their way. O'Leary, Archer, Lorcan O'Dell and talented dual player Lee Gannon all picked off scores to secure the battling two-point win.

Dublin scorers: C Archer (0-6, 3 frees); B O'Leary (1-1); M Lavin (0-3); L O'Dell (0-2); S Lowry and L Gannon (0-1 each).

Tyrone scorers: T Quinn (1-3, 2 frees); E Jordan (0-5, 3 frees, 1 45); D Canavan (0-3, 1 mark); S Garrity (0-1).

DUBLIN: J O'Neill; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, J Bannon; M O'Leary, A Waddick, L Gannon; A Fearon, S Foran; M Lavin, L O'Dell, S Lowry; C Archer, L Swan, B O'Leary.

Subs: E Caulfield for Fearon (10-14, blood); R Dwyer for Foran (h/t); K McKeon for Fearon (42); P Purcell for Lowry (62).

TYRONE: L Quinn; C Devlin, C Munroe, C Quinn; A Fox, M Gallagher, J McCann; K Barker, R Donnelly; T Donaghy, T Quinn, E Jordan; D Canavan, S Garrity, M Murnaghan.

Subs: R Jones for Donaghy (28); M Hayes for Garrity (43); J Oguz for Barker (48); L Gray for Donnelly (58).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).

