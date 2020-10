Tipp begin U20 title defence with experienced side

Tipperary U20 boss John Devane has named six players who started in the 2019 All-Ireland winning side for Monday’s

Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 quarter-final against Clare.

Aaron Browne, Johnny Ryan, Eoghan Connolly, Gearóid O’Connor, Conor Bowe and Andrew Ormond all started in the victory over Cork. Indeed 13 of the first 15 were on last year's panel.

Monday's game throws in at 7:30pm in Semple Stadium with Kerry hosting Cork in Austin Stack Park (6.30pm) on the same night.

TIPPERARY (U20 HC v Clare): A Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers), C Whelan (Carrick Davins), É McBride (JK Brackens); F Purcell (Drom-Inch), E Connolly (C) (Cashel King Cormacs), R McCormack, (Borris-Ileigh); K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), K McCarthy (Toomevara); G O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), C Bowe, (Moyne-Templetuohy), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); A Ormond (JK Brackens), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Seán Hayes (Kiladangan).

Subs: R Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris) D Flannery (Kiladangan), J Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), K Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields), M Hackett, (Moycarkey-Borris), J Morrissey, (Moycarkey-Borris), S Ryan, (Templederry Kenyons), J Devaney, (Borris-Ileigh)