Leitrim forced to concede walkover to Down

Leitrim GAA remain 'hopeful' they can they can fulfill their final Allianz Football League Division 3 fixture against Tipperary despite being forced to concede the points in this evening's fixture against Down.

Leitrim officials contacted their Down counterparts this morning to advise them they would not be travelling to Newry due to a "lack of playing numbers."

Leitrim GAA released a statement confirming the decision to concede the fixture, attributing it to "the greater health situation" and expressing the hope that they can field a team against Tipperary in their final league fixture.

"Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today.

"A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation.

"In summation, we are unable to field a team. We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation.

"Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running.

"However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfill this fixture which is regrettable. We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend's fixture versus Tipperary."

As a result of this development Down jump to nine points before fellow promotion chasers Longford and Derry face off at Celtic Park (4.30pm).

Leitrim, along with Tipperary who play Offaly tomorrow, lie on three points as they bid to avoid the drop to Division Four with one round remaining in the Allianz League.