Leitrim forced to concede walkover to Down

Leitrim forced to concede walkover to Down
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 13:28
Colm O’Connor

Leitrim GAA remain 'hopeful' they can they can fulfill their final Allianz Football League Division 3 fixture against Tipperary despite being forced to concede the points in this evening's fixture against Down.

Leitrim officials contacted their Down counterparts this morning to advise them they would not be travelling to Newry due to a "lack of playing numbers."

Leitrim GAA released a statement confirming the decision to concede the fixture, attributing it to "the greater health situation" and expressing the hope that they can field a team against Tipperary in their final league fixture.

"Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today.

"A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation.

"In summation, we are unable to field a team. We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation.

"Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running.

"However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfill this fixture which is regrettable. We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend's fixture versus Tipperary."

As a result of this development Down jump to nine points before fellow promotion chasers Longford and Derry face off at Celtic Park  (4.30pm).

Leitrim, along with Tipperary who play Offaly tomorrow,  lie on three points as they bid to avoid the drop to Division Four with one round remaining in the Allianz League.

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Everygreen Stephen Cluxton set for 20th season in blue
Dublin v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final GPA: GAA season should go ahead - provided safeguards are put in place
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 Kerry U20s confirm Covid case on day before All-Ireland semi-final

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices